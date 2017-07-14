Home»Today's Stories

Schoolgirl hit by car awarded €150,000

Friday, July 14, 2017
By Liam Heylin

A €150,000 award was made yesterday to a girl who was injured when a car crashed into her as she walked to school.

The accident happened as she walked along a country road, on the correct side.

The case was before Ms Justice Bronagh O’Hanlon, at the High Court sitting in Cork yesterday, for approval of a Personal Injuries Board award of €150,000 in damages, plus €12,000 for special damages.

Ellen McLoughlin was 13 when the accident happened at Shournagh Drive, Donoughmore, Co Cork, on September 4, 2015.

She is now 14, almost 15, and brought the case through her mother, Danielle McLoughlin, of Inis Eoghan, Curragh, Donoughmore, against motorist, Edel Buckley, of Rathcoola West, Donoughmore.

The accident happened before 8am.

Seán Lynch, senior counsel for the plaintiff, said the girl is now almost 15 years old and she suffered a nasty accident on her way to school.

“She was on her correct side of the road, walking on a country road,” Mr Lynch said.

Mr Lynch said the defendant’s car appeared to go out of control and struck the plaintiff.

Her most serious injuries included fractures to her left leg and left arm.

Mr Lynch SC said the settlement offer in the case came to €162,000.

Ms Justice O’Hanlon said it was open to the plaintiff to have the case heard in front of another judge.

However, she said this could mean waiting for two years and, at the end of that, she might get less than the amount before the court yesterday.

“I take a practical view and think it is wise to accept. I wish the young lady the very best of luck going forward,” the judge said.

The €150,000 will be lodged in court for the benefit of the plaintiff, until she reaches the age of 18.

