School targets to put focus on high achievers

Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Niall Murray and Elaine Loughlin

An increased focus on maths and ensuring that high achievers are catered for will be among revised literacy and numeracy targets for schools.

Education Minister Richard Bruton has also set new targets for reading and maths scores across the country as a result of most earlier benchmarks being met by teachers and schools well ahead of schedule.

He yesterday published a mid-term review of his department’s 2011-20 literacy and numeracy strategy, which highlighted the need to revise the education system’s ambitions upwards.

Reports over the last year of student performance in primary and second-level show much better progress than anticipated, largely as a result of the initiatives set in 2011 when the strategy began.

While the emphasis on literacy and numeracy across all aspects of the primary and second-level curricula has succeeded, some areas remain in need of more improvement.

A notable gap between improvements in the two main areas has led to a focus in the revised targets on raising numeracy levels.

Although the targets set for primary pupils’ maths scores for 2020 in the 2011 strategy have been exceeded, the improvements have not matched those in reading. 

Second-level numeracy targets have not quite been met in all areas, but some are still being increased arising from the interim review.

Mr Bruton said relatively lower scores in maths may have been because the subject has been taught “too rigidly”. 

“I think we have to make sure that the teaching methodologies just don’t teach people how to do something, but [also] why that works so they can apply it in a different situation,” he said

“Looking to the future it’s all about kids coming out with competencies, it’s not good enough just knowing your six-times tables or 13-times tables, but it’s about problem solving.”

There is to be a renewed look at how teachers are trained pre-service to teach maths, and the time allocated to maths in primary schools will be reviewed to ensure it reflects pupils’ requirements.

Resources to strengthen girls’ achievement in maths and boys’ reading scores will also be developed over the next three years.

At second-level, there will be a specific focus on the needs of the highest-achieving students. 

This is being done in light of strong messages from a number of national and international assessments indicating that higher-scoring Irish learners lag behind those in other countries.

Pupils at the end of the special educational needs spectrum will also be the subject of renewed attention, and the use of assessment and results to inform approaches to teaching will be further encouraged.

There will also continue to be a focus on bridging the gap between reading and maths performance of students at schools in the department’s Deis scheme which have higher concentrations of disadvantaged students.

Although test scores have improved significantly in such schools in recent years, their pupils still lag behind counterparts at other schools where there have also been improvements, and literacy and numeracy targets in Deis schools are now being set for the first time.

