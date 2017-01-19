School choirs prepare to make their stage debut

More than 100 secondary school students have began preparing for their national stage debut with the composer of Ireland’s first folk opera, which is set to be revived next month.

The school choirs from Selskar College and Loreto Secondary School in Wexford have joined up with the cast and musicians of The Children of Lir as they rehearse for performances of the Celtic opera.

Since it was first staged in January 1973, The Children of Lir, composed by Fermoy-born Brian O’Reilly and performed by his band Loudest Whisper, has entertained more than 25,000 people around the world.

It will make its first appearance at the National Opera House in Wexford for three performances on February 3 and 4.

READ NEXT Solar farms project to power 80,000 homes annually

“The student choirs have done an incredible amount of work over the last number of months learning these songs but also learning to sing in a new manner to them but a manner that is perhaps lost a little these days,” said Mr O’Reilly.

“It is a Celtic style of singing. We are thrilled to bring the beauty of these crisp youthful voices to the show; they contrast so well with the male voice choir that the sound is spectacular.”

From left; Amy Barry, Tara Cullinane and Judith Allen 2nd from Loretto secondary school, Wexford rehearsing for ‘The Children of Lir’. Photo: Mary Browne.

After the opera was performed in 1973, its success prompted Polydor Records to make an album of the music. What was described as “Ireland’s first concept album” was released in 1975 and copies are now collectors’ items.

Sunbeam Records UK contacted Mr O’Reilly and his brother Paud in 2005 regarding a reissue of the album on vinyl and The Children of Lir was remastered in Abbey Road, with a limited edition on 180g vinyl issued in 2006 and also sold out.

Mr O’Reilly and his team have been working with a 20-strong male voice choir who will join the nine musicians of Loudest Whisper, the two school choirs, a string quartet, and narrator, along with four ballerinas for the production, all under the baton of conductor Fearghal O’Connor.

The performances take place at 12 noon and 8pm on February 3 and 8pm on February 4, with a free youth music workshop with the composer on the afternoon of February 4 at the National Opera House.

See www.nationaloperahouse.ie for more details.