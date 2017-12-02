School attendance certificate reclaimed 90 years on

A man has reclaimed his dad’s long-lost unbroken school attendance certificate almost a century after it was issued.

“It’s great to have it back in the family. It will take pride of place in our home,” said Pat Mahon from Cork.

Members of three generations of his family were hosted by Lord Mayor Cllr Tony Fitzgerald in City Hall this week where David Mahon’s 1927 certificate was handed back to the family.

David, who died in 2000 aged 82, was from the city’s Middle Parish and was raised in Ballyphehane. He was awarded the certificate in 1927, at age eight, for never missing a day of school while attending St Peter and Paul’s NS the previous year. He later attended Sullivan’s Quay NS.

It was the first time such certificates were issued by the Cork School Attendance Committee (CSAC). But Pat said he believes his father never actually took possession of it. The document was retained by the CSAC and was held in safe-keeping.

Dan O’Shea, the regional manager of Tusla’s Education Welfare Service, which now oversees the awards, brought the certificate to this year’s ceremony earlier this month. It is believed to be the oldest surviving award of its kind.

Pat, from Mahon, said he spotted it on the TV news that evening.

“I was flabbergasted. It was like a blast from the past. I was a bit emotional because no matter how long dad has been gone, you always think about them,” he said.

David Mahon’s great-grandchildren (from left) Leah and Daniel Brennan, Glounthaune NS, and Aaron and Dylan Minihane, Beaumont BNS who are continuing the family tradition of regular school attendance. Picture: Denis Minihane

Thanks to the Lord Mayor’s office, he was put in touch with Mr O’Shea, who arranged to hand the cert back. Mr O’Shea said he was delighted to return the document to the family.

Pat said his father had spoken on occasions about the award, and had attended an unbroken school attendance award ceremony in City Hall in 1989 as one of the oldest surviving recipients, but never sought out the original certificate.

“He was a very humble man. He was a guard on a train which derailed in the tunnel near Cork train station in 1963 and he never really spoke about that either,” Pat said.

“He jumped off, and broke a rib and chipped vertebrae, but said nothing. We don’t think he missed a day of work either. He was just that kind of fella.”

Pat was joined in City Hall by his wife, Joan, his daughter, Laura, and his four grandchildren, Laura’s children Leah, seven, and Daniel, nine, and their cousins, Aaron, six and Dylan, 10. Their mother, Claire, couldn’t attend due to work.

Dylan, David’s great-grandson and a pupil in Beaumont NS, has four years unbroken school attendance.