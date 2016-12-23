Home»Today's Stories

Scholarship student dreams of owning a BMW M5

Friday, December 23, 2016
Jimmy Woulfe, Mid-West Correspondent

Five years ago, Mohammed Thabir arrived in Ireland with his parents and four sisters, via Sudan, having fled war-torn Somalia.

Scholarship recipients Zakariye Ali and Mohammed Thabir with JP McManus. Picture: Alan Place

He did not have a word of English.

Last night, however, he was applauded at an awards ceremony in Limerick where he was one of eight students named winners of the JP McManus Sexton Street CBS Scholarships.

And his dream on completion of automobile technology studies at Limerick Institute of Technology is to travel to Germany, work with one of the big car firm, and own a BMW M5 — which currently retails from €135,000.

The student scholarships are worth €6,750 for each year spent at third level, and are awarded to the top eight Leaving Certificate students at the school.

A gala dinner was hosted by JP McManus at Limerick Race Course to celebrate the 20th year of the scholarships at his alma mater. A special guest was Pat Hartigan, a former CBS boy and a 1973 Limerick All-Ireland hurling championship winner.

Education Minister Richard Bruton, Finance Minister Michael Noonan, minister of state Patrick O’Donovan, TDs Willie O’Dea and Jan O’Sullivan, and Mayor of Limerick City Cllr Kieran O’Hanlon were also present. Broadcasting legend Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh was guest speaker.

Mohammed said: “Since I entered Sexton Street in second year, I found the teachers to be exceptionally helpful and caring. I hope to travel to Germany and work with one of the big automobile companies there and, one day, have my own BMW M5. It is my hope to provide a comfortable life for my parents and four sisters.

“Eventually, I would like to return to my home country of Somalia where my knowledge of technology will hopefully help those less fortunate than I have been.”

The seven other scholarship students were Trevor Daly, Shane Hartigan, Jordan Madden, Keith Quinn, Zakariye Ali, Junior Obinne Echeruwe, and Daniel O’Riordan.

