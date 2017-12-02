Santa’s workshop sets Cork a-Glow for Christmas festival

In a major boost to Cork’s reputation as home to industry, Santa Claus has relocated his workshop from the North Pole to the banks of the Lee for the month of December.

The Irish Examiner can reveal that Mr Claus has joined other big names such as Apple and Amazon in basing his European operations in the Real Capital — and Santa has invited the girls and boys of Cork to come visit his workshop to see for themselves how he prepares for Christmas.

The addition of the multi-billion toy producing centre to Cork coincides with the city council’s Glow festival, which opened in Bishop Lucey Park last night.

It is predicted that the relocation will provide a boost to the local economy due to the influx of elves who will be busy sorting, testing and wrapping presents in the workshop, as well as the specialist engineer elves who will be working around the clock to have Santa’s sleigh in top condition for Christmas Eve.

Those wanting to take a break from preparing presents can take in a bird’s eye view of Cork from the Ferris Wheel, which will be open each day from 12 noon to 9pm.

Elsewhere, reindeer will be in intense training for their big night, and the man of the moment, Santa himself, will be paying visits to the workshop to supervise proceedings.

The lit up trail through the Glow Festival will run from 4.30pm to 8.30pm every weekend in the build-up to Christmas, and also Christmas week from Wednesday 20 to Friday, December 22.

The elves will be available to interact with the public throughout the park, with such meetings facilitated by Dowtcha Puppets, who will oversee 10 costumed performers, six elf puppets, two reindeer puppets and a giant Santa.

All this will take place to the soundtrack of original Christmas-themed traditional music commissioned by Edel O’Sullivan.

Meanwhile, elves who work up an appetite will be able to avail of the Christmas Food Markets, which will return to the Grand Parade will be open from noon to 8.30pm.

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Tony Fitzgerald, welcomed the news of Santa’s relocation to Cork.

“Cork is really a special place, and this Christmas and we encourage everyone to come into the city to experience the wonder of Glow, and to shop locally,” he said.

“With fantastic Christmas food markets, choral performances, a 30-meter Ferris Wheel and Santa’s Cork Workshop in Bishop Lucey Park, there is so much to see and do this year.”