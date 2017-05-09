Home»Today's Stories

Sales of new cars decrease by 10% in April

Tuesday, May 09, 2017
By Conall Ó Fátharta
Irish Examiner Reporter

New car sales fell by almost 10% in April compared to the same month last year — while used car imports jumped nearly 30%.

According to figures from the CSO, there were 13,427 new private cars licensed for the first time in April — a decrease of 9.6% compared with the same month last year.

A total of 7,272 used (imported) private cars were licensed, a rise of 29.3% on the same month last year.

In the first four months of the year, a total of 74,180 new private cars were licensed — a drop of 10.9% compared with the same period last year.

The number of used (imported) private cars licensed increased by 52% compared with the same period in 2016.

Volkswagen (1,209) was the most popular make of new private cars licensed last month, followed by Nissan (1,192), Opel (1,126), Ford (1,086), and Renault (971). 

Together these five makes represent just over 41% of all new private cars licensed last month.

Between January and April, two-thirds (66%) of new private cars licensed were diesel, while 96.3% of new private cars licensed in the same period were in the A/B CO2 emissions bands.

There was a 29.5% fall in the number of new goods vehicles licensed in April compared with the same period last year, bringing the total to 2,196.

The total number of new vehicles licensed during April 2017 was 16,710 compared with 19,144 during the same month in 2016, a decrease of 12.7%.

The CSO figures largely mirror those released by the Society of the Irish Motor Industry last week. 

The society said this year is likely to be “unpredictable” as a result of Brexit.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS car sales

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Families sue HSE for delay assessing needs of disabled children

Public pension hike proposal to spark anger

Call for choppers to detect fire starters

Amy will ‘always be around’ in her son Adam


Breaking Stories

Calls for the Government to 'get serious' about dealing with 'elder abuse'

Criminal killed at front door had argued with his shooter - Gardaí

Coillte fighting major forest fire at Cloosh Valley in Galway

Two men arrested in Dublin in connection with terror offences

Lifestyle

Eastenders stars relocate to Ireland for new drama Redwater

What HBO's Girls taught us about female friendship

Album review: Pollinator by Blondie

Album review: Lovely Creatures by Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 06, 2017

    • 3
    • 7
    • 17
    • 21
    • 22
    • 28
    • 2

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 