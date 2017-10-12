Ryanair pilots in line for 22% pay hikes

Ryanair pilots are in line for earnings increases of up to 22%, but could see increases delayed for years if they are not accepted.

The airline has offered its pilots in Stansted a pay and pensions hike of up to £24,000 (€27,000) each under a new offering - but only if they continue to negotiate with the airline directly.

In a document described as an “addendum” to an existing Stansted pilot agreement running from 2014-2020, the airline offers to bring the basic pay of captains up by 16% from £63,867 to £74,000. They will also be given a £12,000 “productivity bonus”.

Furthermore their pension payment will be upped from £6,000 to £8,000. That means their total pay and pension rises by 22% from £111,482 (€124,321 at current conversion rates) to £135,615 (€151,233).

The total package for first officers rises by 20% from £58,158 (€64,856) to £69,658 (€77,680). “Line Training Captains” see their total package increase from £125,982 (€140,436) to £151,615 (€169,010) and for “Type Rating Examiners” the rise is from £140,229 (€156,317) to £167,362 (€186,563).

The document says the proposed deal would put its captains in Stansted between 20-26% ahead of its “comparable competitors”, Norwegian and Jet2.

Ryanair tells the pilots the increases will come into effect on November 1 subject to a factors including that they continue to deal with the company through its in-house Stansted Employee Representative Council.

That second point is in light of the fact that pilots in a number of bases have come together to form an interim European ERC (EERC) which is seeking a mandate to deal with management on behalf of those pilots.

It was reported last night that broadly similar terms to the Stansted deal had been offered to pilots in Madrid and that Dublin pilots were in line for an earnings package worth €156,150.