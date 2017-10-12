Home»Today's Stories

Ryanair pilots in line for 22% pay hikes

Thursday, October 12, 2017
By Stephen Rogers
Irish Examiner Reporter

Ryanair pilots are in line for earnings increases of up to 22%, but could see increases delayed for years if they are not accepted.

The airline has offered its pilots in Stansted a pay and pensions hike of up to £24,000 (€27,000) each under a new offering - but only if they continue to negotiate with the airline directly.

In a document described as an “addendum” to an existing Stansted pilot agreement running from 2014-2020, the airline offers to bring the basic pay of captains up by 16% from £63,867 to £74,000. They will also be given a £12,000 “productivity bonus”.

Furthermore their pension payment will be upped from £6,000 to £8,000. That means their total pay and pension rises by 22% from £111,482 (€124,321 at current conversion rates) to £135,615 (€151,233).

The total package for first officers rises by 20% from £58,158 (€64,856) to £69,658 (€77,680). “Line Training Captains” see their total package increase from £125,982 (€140,436) to £151,615 (€169,010) and for “Type Rating Examiners” the rise is from £140,229 (€156,317) to £167,362 (€186,563).

The document says the proposed deal would put its captains in Stansted between 20-26% ahead of its “comparable competitors”, Norwegian and Jet2.

Ryanair tells the pilots the increases will come into effect on November 1 subject to a factors including that they continue to deal with the company through its in-house Stansted Employee Representative Council.

That second point is in light of the fact that pilots in a number of bases have come together to form an interim European ERC (EERC) which is seeking a mandate to deal with management on behalf of those pilots.

It was reported last night that broadly similar terms to the Stansted deal had been offered to pilots in Madrid and that Dublin pilots were in line for an earnings package worth €156,150.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

RyanairPilotsAirline

More in this Section

#Budget18: Families up to €600 a year better off

Calls for crackdown on fish farms

Tom Crean’s portrait takes to the skies on Norwegian tailfin

Mother praises rescue crew who tried to save daughter


Breaking Stories

Doctor warns Irish women travelling to the UK for abortion could be blocked by Brexit

The Lotto results are in…

Salmon producers insist they are not to blame as farmed salmon found in rivers

1,500 die prematurely due to air pollution; new report

Lifestyle

Sustained collaboration needed to wipe out cholera by 2030

The fruits of the foundation: Celebrating ten years of The Naughton Foundation Scholarship

The painful truth about living with fibromyalgia

GameTech: May the force be with you in Battlefront II

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 11, 2017

    • 18
    • 23
    • 25
    • 26
    • 42
    • 43
    • 2

Full Lotto draw results »