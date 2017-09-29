RYANAIR CANCELLATIONS: Dublin hit as 22 flights cancelled

Ryanair is cancelling 22 flights to and from Dublin in changes to its winter schedule.

Affected flights include those to Birmingham, Paris, Barcelona, and Madrid.

On Wednesday, the airline announced it was cancelling another 18,000 flights and grounding 25 aircraft to eliminate a risk of further flight cancellations.

This move affected approximately 400,000 customers and 34 routes, but the only airport on the island of Ireland to be impacted was Belfast.

However, yesterday the airline announced more flights will be cancelled in a bid to slow its growth.

The flights from Dublin will be cancelled from November 1 to March 24.

The cancellation relates to individual daily flights as opposed to entire routes being suspended:

On Mondays, flights from Dublin to Birmingham (flight number FR 664), Paris Beauvais (FR 22), and Barcelona (FR 3977) will be cancelled between November 1 and March 24.

Dublin Airport

On Thursdays, the flight to and from Bucharest (FR 7346 and 7347) has been cancelled.

On Fridays, flights to Birmingham, Paris Beauvais, Barcelona, Madrid (FR 7156), and Warsaw Modlin (FR 4543) have been cancelled.

There are no cancellations as of yet on Saturdays; but on Sundays, a flight to Birmingham and one to Krakow (FR 1901), and their return flights from the same airports (FR 665 and 1902) have been cancelled.