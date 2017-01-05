Ruth Negga’s close encounter with Natalie Portman on W magazine cover

Irish actor Ruth Negga, who recently starred on the front of American Vogue, has landed another major magazine cover.

The Loving star, who is hotly tipped to be nominated for an Oscar this awards season, has graced the cover of W magazine.

She was shot embracing Hollywood heavyweight and Jackie star Natalie Portman for the magazine’s movie issue, with the duo apparently about to kiss.

The issue is taking a look at the “year’s best performances” and Negga’s role in Loving, which depicts an interracial marriage in 1960s America has drawn the critics’ attention. She also starred on the cover of the Hollywood Reporter late last year with the caption: “Ruth Negga is the Next Big Thing.”

The actor was born in Addis Ababa in 1982, to an Ethiopian father and Irish mother and was raised in Limerick, before relocating to London.

Earlier this week she won the Rising Star Award at the Palm Spring International Film Festival and has been nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Actress in Loving.

The Palm Spring awards can sometimes act as a barometer for the Academy Awards, with winners going on to receive an Oscar nomination.

Although the nominations will not be announced until January 24, the Love/Hate actor has been heavily touted as being a main contender for an award alongside Emma Stone in La La Land and Natalie Portman in Jackie.

Negga recently said that her role in Loving piqued her interest for “obvious reasons.”

“Stories about race and identity pique my interest for obvious reasons,” she said.

“That’s in my body, my brain, my history, my memories — it’s all part of my toolbox as an actor. I’ve always felt like a fish out of water and I think that’s actually helpful if you are drawn to a profession like acting,” she said recently.

She previously played the role of Celeste in 12 Years a Slave, filming for three days, but the scene was deleted in post-production.