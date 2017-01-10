Ruth Negga lights up the red carpet with gold dress

She mightn’t have won the award but Ruth Negga dominated in the style stakes at Sunday night’s Golden Globes.

In a custom-made Louis Vuitton sequin gown that took 120 hours to make, the star landed herself on every best-dressed list around the world yesterday.

“It’s a custom piece made in the very special atelier in Paris. Nicolas Ghesquière (Louis Vuitton’s creative director) designed the dress for her. It’s a combination of rose gold, yellow gold and silver paillettes. They were all sewn by hand and it took 120 hours to make,” said stylist Karla Welch.

The super stylist has been dressing Negga, who was nominated for her role in Loving in the Best Actress (Motion Picture, Drama) category, throughout the awards season.

READ NEXT GSOC Bailey probe to published within next month

The renowned stylist said she could be a “little more free” while working with the Irish-Ethiopian actor.

“What I love about working with Ruth is that we can do a lot of different things but they feel very authentic to who she is.

“She loves the process but it’s actually really easy. It’s so good to be a little more free and not get too stressed out,” she said in a newspaper interview.

“We love artists. Nicolas is an artist and Ruth is an artist so it felt perfect,” said Welch.

The stylist said it has been a “pleasure” to work with Negga, who still has more red carpets to walk, with her Bafta Rising Star Award nomination and the yet- to-be-announced Oscar nominees.

“She can really pull off a lot of things, because she’s a woman not a teenager. She has a beautiful confidence with how she carries herself so it’s a real pleasure,” said Welch.

In a dress that got the fashion world talking and taking note, Ruth yesterday found herself on the best-dressed list of major publications like Harper’s Bazaar, Vanity Fai, E News and USA Today.

“You know you’ve made it in the fashion realm when Nicholas Ghesquiere makes you a custom gown for an awards ceremony.

"Negga has proven herself as an emerging icon in film and fashion and this futuristic silver paillette gown illustrates that idea perfectly,” said Harper’s Bazaar.