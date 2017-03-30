Rural TDs opposed to national children’s hospital plan in Dublin city centre

Rural Independent TDs have called for the Government to cancel plans to build a new national children’s hospital in Dublin city centre, warning the location will fail to help children and teenagers in genuine need.

The six-strong opposition group issued the demand despite the Government and rival parties saying that while the St James’s site is not ideal, families have already waited for decades to see the facility built.

Speaking during a Dáil private members motion yesterday which was watched from the public gallery by a large number of families of sick children, Independent TD Mattie McGrath said it is a “national disgrace” that “trophy projects” were taking precedence over those in need.

The Tipperary TD said the St James’s site outlined for the new hospital should be replaced with a greenfield site outside of Dublin City, and heavily criticised the ballooning €1.1bn cost of the facility.

Rural Independent colleague Dr Michael Harty repeated the view, saying TDs should “hang our heads in shame”, while Michael Healy Rae said St James’s is “the worst site in the country for access” and Michael Collins quoted from an email from a child’s family, saying: “St James’s is wrong for children, St James’s is wrong for families. St James’s is utterly wrong.”

Responding to the criticism, Health Minister Simon Harris said he understood the concerns.

However, noting the lengthy 20-year delay in building the facility, he added that Temple Street is already “housed in a 19th century building” and that a new facility is “urgently” needed.

Mr Harris was supported by Fine Gael colleague Catherine Byrne, who described the criticisms as “scare-mongering”.