Home»Today's Stories

Rural solutions are needed - Post offices under threat

Wednesday, March 08, 2017
Irish Examiner editorial

SPECULATIVE reports that in the region of 80 rural post offices are earmarked for closure have been resoundedly refuted by An Post which says it is conducting a review of the network.

“No decisions have been made while this review is ongoing,” said a spokesperson. That will come as a relief to many rural dwellers. Nevertheless, that relief could be short-lived as the service nationwide is said to be losing €12m a year.

Local post offices, along with local banks and bus services, are the lifeblood of many small towns and villages but their closure is not the only worrying sign. As last year’s census figures showed, rural Ireland is already being denuded of its young population.

While the economy of Ireland is primarily urban, the heart and soul of the country remains rural but drowning in nostalgia will do nothing to help it survive. A more enlightened and dynamic approach is needed.

Politicians and other decision makers could do worse than take advice from GAA legend Pat Spillane who is heading a conference entitled ‘Building Rural Communites – Lessons from Sport’ on March 29 at St Patrick’s College in Thurles.

No other single organisation has done more for rural Ireland than the GAA. No single person within that organisation has done more of late for rural communities than the eight time All-Ireland senior football medal winner.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS post offices, rural, closures

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Comment on this story here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Vera Twomey: I’m ready to stay outside Dáil until resolution

New crime comic book from Irish artist to be set in Limerick

‘We did not just hide away the dead bodies of tiny human beings, we dug deep and deeper still to bury our compassion, our mercy’

Hospitals refuse to offer cancer patients free or subsidised parking


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Breaking Stories

Dáil delays final vote on terms of reference for 'Grace' inquiry

Cabinet Minister requests legal advice before voting on bill to reduce abortion penalty

Elderly man dies after jeep hits tree in Derry

Mother reveals how her baby 'was just left to die' in Cork mother-and-baby home

Lifestyle

Girlboss? Rule like a boss, not a girl

Time to face the final curtain for Michael Colgan at the Gate Theatre

Comedian Dave Allen was truly ahead of his time

Manal Issa is keeping her feet firmly on the ground despite new stardom

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 04, 2017

    • 6
    • 12
    • 18
    • 20
    • 41
    • 42
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 