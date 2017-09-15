RTÉ wants ‘killer song’ to put end to Eurovision drought

RTÉ is looking for a “killer song” to land Ireland its first Eurovision title in 22 years.

Despite being the record holder for the number of wins, Ireland won its seventh and last Eurovision title in 1996 — something the State broadcaster has sought to rectify in the past month.

The 63rd Eurovision Song Contest will take place in Lisbon, Portugal, with semi-finals on May 8 and 10 and the final on May 12.

In announcing its call for entries, RTÉ revealed last month that it had held a Eurovision forum of music industry professionals and Eurovision fans “to discuss current trends in the competition, as well as hearing from international experts”.

However, those seeking an X-Factor-style ascent from singing in the shower to international fame have been warned that the Irish delegation is seeking submissions from “accomplished songwriters and performers with a proven track record of success in the music industry”.

Executive producer and Irish delegation head Michael Kealy said Eurovision is “highly competitive” and attracts top music professionals from around the world.

“Following our Eurovision forum in August, which was attended by both music industry professionals and Eurovision fans, we are now reaching out to the professional music industry in Ireland to get involved in the biggest professional music event in the world,” he said.

“We’re looking for a killer song performed by an act with vast experience of playing live to big crowds.

“As well as publicly inviting submissions, we are actively engaging with professionals in the music industry to ensure that we find the best entry to represent us this year.

“Only songs that have been released or publicly performed after September 1, 2017 are eligible to be entered.”

See rte.ie/eurovision for full details. Closing date for submissions is 5pm on November 6.