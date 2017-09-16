RTÉ seeks operator of ‘disloyal’ Twitter account

RTÉ has said it is investigating who is behind an anonymous Twitter account which claims to air the views of a “long-serving producer” at the State broadcaster.

A statement from RTÉ said the company “deplores” the content of the account, accusing it of being “disloyal” and a disservice to staff. The @rtesecretpro account has amassed over 5,000 followers since it first tweeted nine days ago and has touched upon a number of topics from behind the scenes at the station.

“Since the recession hit a decade ago, there have been basically no promotions. The same people are in the same jobs they were in 2008,” one tweet reads. “It’s like that because the vast majority of people in here think what they are doing is pointless,” it said.

The account has also criticised the station’s recent approach to young person’s programming, claiming RTÉ is making “stuff parents would approve of, rather than kids would want to watch”.

“To clarify. There are committed & talented people here, but bad systems, petty infighting & disillusioned staff make it difficult to do good,” the anonymous tweeter said.

The person behind the account also criticised sports coverage. “No mission. No style. No joy.” — and said there’s a lack of innovation at RTÉ because the station is “the opposite of Logan’s Run — there’s nobody under 30 in RTÉ”.

RTÉ yesterday issued a statement on the account.

“RTÉ is seeking to establish the identity of the individual behind the @rtesecretpro account.

“RTÉ deplores the content and intention of this account. It is profoundly disloyal to staff.

“It brings the organisation into disrepute, and in a public forum, is a disservice to all of us who work in RTÉ,” the statement read.

“RTÉ has comprehensive social media guidelines which must be adhered to by all staff. RTÉ has no further comment to make at this time.”