RTÉ gets green light to relocate ‘Fair City’ set

Wednesday, January 17, 2018
Gordon Deegan

Carrigstown is on the move.

An Bord Pleanála gave the green light to RTÉ yesterday to relocate the Fair City set on its Donnybrook campus.

The appeals board has given the relocation the go-ahead, in spite of opposition from a group of residents living beside the RTÉ site.

The broadcaster is proceeding with the move as part of its decision to sell 8.64 acres of land for €107.5m to Cairn Homes.

The Fair City lot comprises of 11 separate sets and the planning application provides for a new home for McCoy’s pub, the Hungry Pig, the Dolphin Pod, the Community Centre, the Helping Hand charity shop, and the other locations where the soap is shot.

Peter and Paula Ledbetter and Brian and Elizabeth McDermott, all of Nutley Rd, had lodged appeals. In their opposition to the plan, the Ledbetters and McDermotts retained Colin McGill of McGill Planning.

Mr McGill hit out at what he called the “unacceptable impacts of the proposed development”.

However, the board inspector in the case, Paul Caprani, who recommended that planning permission be granted, stated that “the new location of the Fair City set will have negligible impact on the residential or visual amenity on the residents living to the north of the site”.


