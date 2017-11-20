Home»Today's Stories

RTÉ employee alleged to have sought sex with underage girl

Monday, November 20, 2017
By Noel Baker
Senior Reporter

An RTÉ employee will appear before a court in Leeds today charged with inciting sexual activity with an underage girl.

It is understood the man flew to the city on Saturday and was arrested that evening.

It is understood he was confronted in Leeds by a group that had created a fake online profile for the girl.

It is alleged the man had been in online contact while using a different name and had arranged to meet the girl on the profile.

An officer with West Yorkshire Police told the Irish Examiner the man is due before Leeds Magistrate’s Court at 9.45am charged with inciting sexual activity with a girl.

He said there were no further details.


