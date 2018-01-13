Royal Cork Yacht Club wins world’s best marina award

The oldest yacht club in the world has been voted as having the best marina in the world.

Royal Cork Yacht Club (RCYC) in Crosshaven, Co Cork, which was founded in 1720, has been awarded the prestigious accolade by the the Yacht Harbour Association (TYHA).

It beat of the challenge of 160 other marinas worldwide at the NMU Marina of the Year Awards announced at the London Boat Show yesterday.

Now in their fifth year, the awards, sponsored by specialist insurer NMU, are voted for by berth holders across the globe.

RCYC general manager Gavin Deane said they were delighted to receive such a significant award from TYHA.

“Having been runners-up in the category last year it spurred us on to improve our standards even further over the last 12 months.”

He pointed out that RYCC is looking forward to hosting Volvo Cork Week from July 16-21.

“We will welcome visiting yachts from all over the world and also, as gateway to the Cool Route we are particularly pleased with this recognition from the end users of our facilities,” said Mr Deane.

TYHA chairman Simon Haigh said the awards have built huge momentum since they were introduced.

“They really mean something because it is marina customers who are voting for their marina, recognising the excellence of facilities provided, and the lever of service which they receive,” Mr Haigh said.

General manager of the Yacht Harbour Association, Jon White, said yet again, the competition for these much-coveted awards was fierce.

“The winners, runners-up, and all the marinas voted for in this year’s NMU Marina of the Year Competition, deserve a huge round of applause,” said Mr White.

Right around the world, we are seeing marinas rise to the challenge of meeting the modern berth holder’s needs, ensuring they receive both excellent facilities and services,” Mr White said.

Information on the NMU Marina of the Year Awards 2018 at marinaoftheyearawards.com

