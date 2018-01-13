Home»Today's Stories

Royal Cork Yacht Club wins world’s best marina award

Saturday, January 13, 2018
Sean O’Riordan

The oldest yacht club in the world has been voted as having the best marina in the world.

RCYC Admiral John Roche, RCYC marina manager Mark Ring, Simon Haigh, chairman of The Yacht Harbour Association, and RCYC's Gavin Deane

Royal Cork Yacht Club (RCYC) in Crosshaven, Co Cork, which was founded in 1720, has been awarded the prestigious accolade by the the Yacht Harbour Association (TYHA).

It beat of the challenge of 160 other marinas worldwide at the NMU Marina of the Year Awards announced at the London Boat Show yesterday.

Now in their fifth year, the awards, sponsored by specialist insurer NMU, are voted for by berth holders across the globe.

RCYC general manager Gavin Deane said they were delighted to receive such a significant award from TYHA.

“Having been runners-up in the category last year it spurred us on to improve our standards even further over the last 12 months.”

He pointed out that RYCC is looking forward to hosting Volvo Cork Week from July 16-21.

“We will welcome visiting yachts from all over the world and also, as gateway to the Cool Route we are particularly pleased with this recognition from the end users of our facilities,” said Mr Deane.

TYHA chairman Simon Haigh said the awards have built huge momentum since they were introduced.

“They really mean something because it is marina customers who are voting for their marina, recognising the excellence of facilities provided, and the lever of service which they receive,” Mr Haigh said.

General manager of the Yacht Harbour Association, Jon White, said yet again, the competition for these much-coveted awards was fierce.

“The winners, runners-up, and all the marinas voted for in this year’s NMU Marina of the Year Competition, deserve a huge round of applause,” said Mr White.

Right around the world, we are seeing marinas rise to the challenge of meeting the modern berth holder’s needs, ensuring they receive both excellent facilities and services,” Mr White said.

Information on the NMU Marina of the Year Awards 2018 at marinaoftheyearawards.com

Editorial: 16


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

Yacht ClubCork

More in this Section

Four patients in Kerry scan review need treatment

Fianna Fáil TD claims Down syndrome abortions will increase

Ministers demand 500 more hospital places

Hotel shooting was ‘resourced, carefully planned, targeted’, court hears


Breaking Stories

Gardaí appeal for witnesses as they issue photo of car stolen in Dublin with baby in back seat

Cork teen scoops top prize at this year's BT Young Scientist Exhibition

Regency murder trial hears of 'bedlam' after men dressed as gardaí fired off three or four rounds

Trust headed by Dermot Desmond suing over alleged 'leak' of details of Sean Dunne property sale

Lifestyle

10 upcoming films you must see before the Oscars

In full flight: Does technology really help with the kids on long haul flights?

Comedian Danny O'Brien hits the long road with his new show

Have we lost the ability to communicate?

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 10, 2018

    • 29
    • 32
    • 33
    • 35
    • 36
    • 44
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »