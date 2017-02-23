Row may have led to man’s death in Fermoy

The escalation of what had been a minor spat, may have led to the death of a father- of-two after he was struck with an iron bar during a row outside a busy service station in Co Cork.

Paramedics were unable to save the Eastern European man Ludovil (Ludo) Pasztor, 40, after he sustained serious head injuries in a fight which broke out at a truck stop behind a service station in Fermoy.

The victim’s friend, who is also non-Irish, was injured in the attack which took place at the Amber Service Station, Dublin Road, Fermoy, at around 10pm on Tuesday.

Gardaí were alerted by members of staff at the service station who found the man’s body in the back parking lot.

They subsequently arrested two other Eastern European men who are understood to have addresses in the mid-Cork area.

Gardaí have not commented on suggestions made locally that the fatal attack followed an earlier row involving a number of men. They are understood to have recovered an iron bar at the scene which is being examined by forensic experts.

The injured man, who is in his 30s, and also understood to be from the Fermoy area, was taken to Cork University Hospital where he was being treated for injuries which are not life-threatening.

The dead man’s body remained at the scene overnight as gardaí cordoned off the area.

Some evidence being preserved on the ground at the scene. Picture: Denis Minihane

Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margot Bolster visited the scene yesterday morning and carried out a preliminary examination.

The dead man’s body was later removed by hearse to Cork University Hospital for postmortem examination.

Mr Pasztor is from Glencullen on the southside of the town. His family are originally from Hungary but he carried Slovakian passport. He was married with two daughters, aged 15 and 11.

Around 20 truck drivers milled around yesterday morning while they waited for gardaí to remove the cordon so they could drive their vehicles away.

Gardaí, meanwhile, started viewing CCTV footage taken in the area and were also speaking to locals.

The two men arrested, who are in their late 20s and early 40s, were held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Gardaí are appealing to anybody who was in the vicinity of the service station, or on a side road known locally as Pike Road, between 8.30pm and 10.30pm on Tuesday to come forward.

A special incident room has been set up at Fermoy Garda Station and witnesses are asked to contact 025 82100. They can also contact the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666111, or any garda station.

Local councillor Noel McCarthy said the victim and his brother Robert, who also lives in Cork, had only buried their father in Hungary three weeks ago.

“The whole of Fermoy is stunned,” he added.