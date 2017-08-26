Rose of Tralee not ‘a lovely girls’ contest, says professor

The Rose of Tralee is not a replica of the Father Ted “lovely girls” competition, but is “an excellent and rare opportunity for women to highlight their achievements”, a female professor has said.

Professor emeritus Pat O’Connor, of the University of Limerick, said her only criticism of the 58-year-long event is that the spotlight on women is frequently “diluted” by men.

The focus on women’s lives and achievements, she said, is reduced by the host’s attention to himself, or to Roses’ boyfriends and the escorts in the audience, which can be “most irritating.”

Prof O’Connor, who specialised in sociology and gender studies and is now retired, said while “it is an old-fashioned institution, nothing would replace if it were done away it, and refocus attention on women”.

“You could describe loads of things in Irish society as having notes of Father Ted, but where else on Irish TV, where there is wall-to-wall sports coverage, do you see four hours dedicated to women and their achievements?

“On one level, showcasing lovely girls is ridiculous, but, in our so-called gender neutral world, women are not often showcased and are rarely the focus of positive attention as strong, successful people.

“We have seen that with women in the media, where they are under-represented, and the pathetic level of coverage given to women’s sports.

“It [the programme] appears to be dated, but, in ways, it is actually progressive, and I don’t believe that it belittles women. We have seen a gay woman become Rose of Tralee and a woman of mixed race.”

She said the backlash faced by the 2016 Sydney Rose, Brianna Parkins, when she spoke out on stage in the Dome about repealing the Eighth Amendment, “showed the constraints that all women work under and the collusion of silence they frequently face in Irish society”.

“The Rose of Tralee has helped to blow the lid off that,” she added.

One of the criticisms frequently levelled against the festival is that entrants cannot be older than 28 years of age, and cannot be married, or have ever married.

“We have totally not faced up to the issue of age discrimination in this country, so when people in the public service are forced to retire at 65, penalising the Rose of Tralee over its own age barrier doesn’t feel entirely sensible, either,” Prof O’Connor said.

The newly crowned Rose of Tralee, Jennifer Byrne, 24, from Offaly, said, during the week, that she feels “there’s nothing outdated” about the competition.

Model agent, Celia Holman Lee, said “not in a million years” would she favour axing the long-running festival. “A lovely girls competition in what way? Lovely in being articulate, in being intelligent, in being well-educated?” she said.

Fianna Fail TD Willie O’Dea said he has not watched it in years, and is reluctant to subject himself “to that ordeal”.

“We all live in multichannel land now, so people can switch over if they don’t want to watch it. I don’t relate to it myself, and, personally, I can’t figure out how they manage to pick the winner. There’s so little to distinguish one from the other, I find it a mystery,” he said.