Root and branch review of gardaí could include split of security and policing systems

The possibility of a historic split of Ireland’s security and policing systems could be included as part of the Government’s imminent root and branch review of the gardaí.

Two ministers confirmed the move may be considered in the wake of the latest scandal to hit the force, and as Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan continued to refuse to accept ongoing calls for her to step down.

Speaking as Fianna Fáil prepared a new bill to increase the Policing Authority watchdog’s powers amid rival party criticism that it is failing to tackle the commissioner directly, Education Minister Richard Bruton said the roles of security and policing may be split as part of the Government’s external review of the system.

Answering questions during leaders questions in the Dáil, he said while the structure and scope of the wide-ranging review has yet to be drawn up it could include the change.

“Should we separate security from policing, so that we could have a different approach to policing and different forms of accountability? That has been discussed in the past. Those issues are now on the table,” he said.

At a separate debate later, Justice Minister Frances Fitzgerald noted the imminent review will be wide ranging and is set to examine all available options.

Department of Justice sources confirmed last night that the memo detailing the initial plan for this review — separate from the already in place Policing Authority Garda culture review — will go to cabinet next week.

Although no exact details have been drawn up as the Government has yet to discuss its potential scope and focus with opposition parties, department sources confirmed the splitting of security and policing roles is one of the possibilities which may be considered.

Should the potential split be examined, it would mark a key turning point in the history of the Garda as Ireland is one of the only countries in Western Europe with one agency responsible for both security and policing.

The suggestion the move may be considered as part of the imminent external review of the force came as Ms O’Sullivan stood resolute amid concerted pressure for her to stand down.

During a tense four-hour Oireachtas justice committee meeting over the phantom drink driving tests scandal, and with a second grilling to come in May with the Public Accounts Committee over the Garda Training College audit, she said she remained “very passionate” about staying in place and delivering reforms.

Facing down Independents4Change TDs Mick Wallace and Clare Daly, who said the commissioner has effectively said “regardless of what the Oireachtas thinks” she would not take responsibility for the garda scandals, Ms O’Sullivan said: “I have never said I will not take responsibility. There is a statutory framework there that can hold me to account.”

Pearse Doherty of Sinn Féin attacked the commissioner’s “back me or sack me” attitude, and said public confidence in her was “gone” and that most people in Leinster House could not express confidence in her.

However, Ms O’Sullivan defended her stance due to the legal limits of the Dáil, despite admitting some gardai may have “deliberately” inputted wrong drink driving tests information.

Fine Gael senator Martin Conway told her that if she recovered the lost public confidence it would “put Lazarus in the Ha'penny place”.

Justice Committee Chair Caoimhghín Ó Caoláin accepted the commissioner was not “in the dock”, but told her there was both a public and a political sense that there must be “consequences”.

Fianna Fáil deputy Jack Chambers expressed concern that performance bonus payments to senior officers may have been the “cultural trigger” driving the creation of phantom breath tests.

Deputies Daly and Wallace cited claims, including reports in the Irish Examiner, that up to half of the 400,000 checkpoints between 2011 and 2016 never happened – claims denied by gardaí.

While ministers continued to back the commissioner, Fianna Fáil justice spokesman Jim O’Callaghan said he and his party are unable to express confidence in her.

However, he again stopped short of backing a Sinn Féin Dáil no confidence motion against the commissioner due next month and instead announced plans to drastically increase the Policing Authority watchdog’s powers to dismiss a commissioner — a move rival parties said showed Fianna Fáil’s failure to tackle the garda problem directly.

Meanwhile, Garda whistleblower Maurice McCabe has told the Charleton commission he is concerned senior gardaí are using one legal team to defend themselves against smear campaign claims.