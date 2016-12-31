Home»Today's Stories

Robinson plotted North’s independence

Saturday, December 31, 2016
Brian Hutton

Northern Ireland’s former first minister Peter Robinson was plotting to declare an independent state amid a feared bloodbath in the aftermath of the Anglo-Irish agreement, British officials believed.

In one of a flurry of high-level intergovernmental meetings in 1986, then-British cabinet secretary Robert Armstrong — Britain’s top-ranking official — told Irish counterparts that Mr Robinson was “saying things about independence”.

“We may be tending to treat this as unthinkable and to say ‘they can’t really want it’, but the issue may become more real,” he warned.

Mr Armstrong was head of the British civil service and chief adviser to prime minister Margaret Thatcher and the Tory cabinet.

READ NEXT ‘Dancing Priest’ wanted to meet Thatcher

Notes from the meeting at Whitehall, marked “secret”, were sent back from London to then-taoiseach Garret FitzGerald in Dublin.

Mr Armstrong told officials that unionists who feared the agreement was a precursor to a British withdrawal would prefer an independent Northern Ireland rather than a united Ireland.

He said: “However, they do not appear to have thought out the full consequences of this course — and enthusiasm for it is far less than widespread.”

He said a lot of unionist thinking “particularly on the part of (Ian) Paisley” was based on the premise that “at some time the British would pull the rug out and that then Northern Ireland would have to go it alone”.

“Paisley wanted to be in a position to blame the British if this happened — and also to be at the top of the heap,” he said, according to Irish official notes of the meeting, released under the 30-year rule.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Peter Robinson, Northern Ireland, Robert Armstrong, Garret Fitzgerald

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

‘Mrs Brown’s Boys’ star, Rory Cowan, abused online

Cleric urged his children to move from North

1986 bid for Nobel prize for Geldof

Man in his 60s arrested over 1991 disappearance


Breaking Stories

17-year-old seriously injured in Cork crash

Gardaí seize €83,000 worth of cannabis in Dublin

Irish player scoops €379,410 in Euro Millions draw

Simon Hamilton defends Arlene Foster in 'burn to earn' row

Lifestyle

Ask Audrey has been sorting out Cork people for years

Truth is stranger than these comic fictions

A Monster Calls set to be a cinematic success

Stray-at-home mums and dads cause devastation

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 28, 2016

    • 1
    • 12
    • 34
    • 43
    • 45
    • 47
    • 27

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 