Roads close as snow descends across the country

It wasn’t quite a white Christmas but at least snow has arrived as a cold snap sweeps the country.

While the bulk of the snow fell in northern counties parts of others including Cork, Clare and Waterford also had enough for a snowball or two. In the counties with the heaviest falls, motorists had to deal with impassable roads in a number of areas.

It also snowed in Kerry, particularly heavy at the Conor Pass where drivers were advised to use an alternative route.

A number of Aer Lingus and British Airways flights between London Heathrow and Dublin Airport were cancelled. Met Éireann has issued a status orange snow and ice warning for counties Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo until 6pm today.

Emily Ellis fascinated with the snowfall near Feakle, Co Clare, yesterday. Picture: Arthur Ellis

Showers of hail, sleet and snow will occur and the weather agency warned a “risk of drifting and blizzard conditions” at times.

A status yellow snow-ice warning is in place in Munster, Leinster, Galway and Roscommon until 6pm.

Niall O’Shea, Robert Lynch and Christian Foley from Killorglin, Co Kerry, take in the first fall of snow at The Gap of Dunloe, Killarney. Picture: Valerie O’Sullivan

Age Action is urging communities to help ensure their older neighbours remain safe and well during the cold weather.

Head of advocacy and communications at the organisation Justin Moran said cold weather can and does kill people and can be particularly challenging for older people.

Barry Meehan from Clonmel, Co Tipperary, on his daily cycle up Tickincor in the Comeragh Mountain. Picture: John D Kelly

“Between 1,500 and 2,000 excess deaths occur during the winter in Ireland, compared to the summer. Many of these are older people who die as a result of respiratory illness or cardiovascular disease. Snow and ice add to the problem as many may not be able to get out to buy food, fuel or medical supplies,” he said.