Home»Today's Stories

Road collision like scene of IS attack, says judge

Friday, December 01, 2017
Jimmy Woulfe

The scene of a rear-ending collision on a minor Co Limerick road resembled a scene from “an emergency Isis attack” with three fire tenders, two ambulances, and gardaí called out, a judge said.

Limerick Circuit Court

Limerick Circuit Court was told by one of the 12 firefighters at the scene and a garda they could not find any sign of impact damage to either vehicle.

A passenger in the car, which was rear-ended, said he was out looking at horses in fields and the driver of the car which hit them was also said to be in the horse dealing business.

Judge James O’Donohoe, in awarding damages totalling €53,000, said counsel for the driver of one vehicle which caused the accident, had created a suspicion of fraud, but could not bring that home when introducing a Facebook posting claiming this linked some of the parties.

He told counsel Emmett O’Brien: “You are hinting at something untoward. You can’t have a halfway house on matters of fraud. It’s whole duck or no dinner.”

Judge O’Donohoe said all the defendants were respectable credible witnesses.

He said: “Because of the atmosphere at the moment with so many exaggerated claims of setups, the courts have to be very careful with claims.”

Injury claims were brought against the defendant driver, Edward O’Donoghue, Gort, Co Galway, and his insurers.

The driver of the car rear-ended, Sarah Jane Quilligan, Altamira Terrace, Thomondgate, was awarded €7,500 damages; her passengers Connie Mullane, Temple Grove, Newcastle West, got €5,000; Michael Quilligan, Altamira Crescent, Thomondgate, was awarded €6,000; and Nicola Hartigan, Belfield Crescent, Farranshone, was awarded €15,000.

Daniel O’Donovan, Crowe St, Gort, a front seat passenger in Edward O’Donoghue’s vehicle, was awarded €20,000 damages.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

CourtLimerick Circuit Court

More in this Section

Homeless couple jailed over break-in despite claiming they were looking for somewhere to stay

Fine Gael in €1.2million deficit on €5million state funding

Fall in number of sham marriages

Report on corporation tax rules to be ready by April


Breaking Stories

The tragedy of the girl who hated the way she looked

Price hikes from major broadband and energy suppliers start today

Lifestyle

Django Django excited to get back to basics in Dingle

Anthony Barry archive offers a look at life on Leeside in decades gone by

Festive foodies: Top 8 tempting treats this Christmas

Festive beauty crackers are better than ever this Christmas

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 29, 2017

    • 1
    • 4
    • 5
    • 16
    • 39
    • 47
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »