Rise in army disability pensioners

Last year, 24 members of the Defence Forces retired as a result of injuries or disabilities caused in the course of their military service.

The spate of retirements brings the number of former army personnel in receipt of disability pensions to 801. Collectively, those pensioners were paid €7m last year — while 204 spouses and dependents of deceased personnel who had been in receipt of disability pensions were paid €1.6m.

Of the 24 ex-army personnel, six were from the officer ranks, while 18 had been NCOs (non-commissioned officers) and privates.

The number of retirements on grounds of disablement in 2016 represents a marked increase on recent years.

The number of former army officers in receipt of disability pensions had remained static at 105 from 2009 until last year, while the number of NCOs and privates on the same scheme increased by just five in 2015, and by 11 in 2014.

More than 7% of the 11,054 former Defence Force members in receipt of a military pension had retired on grounds of disablement or injury attributable to their army service.

“Expenditure on military pensions amounted to €217.66m in the year 2016,” a spokesperson for the Department of Defence confirmed.

“This covered both retirement and wound-and-disability pensions paid to former members of the Defence Forces, as well as pensions and allowances paid to the dependents of deceased former members.”

The total amount paid to beneficiaries of the pension schemes last year increased by €5m compared to 2015.

Another €6.9m has been allocated by the department for military pensions in 2017.

“The increased number of pensions, from 2015 to 2016, reflects the continuing, upward trend over the past number of years,” said the spokesperson. “There has been a net increase in the number of military pensioners — including dependents of deceased members — of some 1,250 since 2007… expenditure is essentially demand-driven and non-discretionary.”

The level of pension benefits payable to retired members varies depending on a number of factors, including rank at retirement, pensionable service, and pensionable pay.

At present, soldiers below the rank of sergeant must retire after 21 years. Sergeants may continue in service up to the age of 50, while officers attaining a higher rank must retire at 56.

The rules apply to all privates and corporals who have joined the Defence Forces since 1994, and can result in members being compelled to retire before they have reached their 40th birthday.