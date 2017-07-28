Rio report due next month

The Government report into the Rio Olympics ticket- touting scandal may leave some questions unanswered.

Sports Minister Brendan Griffin confirmed the report of the non-statutory inquiry is due to be made public by mid-August.

The inquiry, chaired by retired High Court judge Carroll Moran and tasked with examining ticketing issues dating back to the 2008 Beijing Olympics, was set up in the wake of last summer’s Rio de Janeiro ticket-touting scandal which engulfed the Olympic Council of Ireland and its then president Pat Hickey.

The legal team for Mr Hickey is understood to have warned against publication as it might prejudice planned trial proceedings in Brazil.

However, the Government is committed to publishing the report.

Mr Griffin said yesterday that while the document will address key issues, it may not be able to clarify all matters.

“I hope it will answer questions that have remained unanswered for many people. Perhaps, there may be questions unanswered for some people as well,” he said.

“I think everybody’s going to have to read it once it is published and see for themselves what’s in there.

“I’m not in a position to disclose any of the information there, I’m not sitting at Cabinet so I can’t give you any further information in relation to the time period, except that I’m sure there is a good reason for it.

“In the next fortnight it will be available to everybody.”

Asked if there had been any further response from Mr Hickey’s legal team over the planned publication, Mr Griffin said: “I’m not aware of that.” He indicated that he did not believe any further correspondence had taken place.