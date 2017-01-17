Ring of Kerry to close for two months at Molls Gap

A section of the main Ring of Kerry road at the Moll’s Gap N71 pass towards Kenmare was closed yesterday for two months to all traffic, including pedestrians and cyclists, to allow repairs to retaining walls, which are almost 200 years old.

Slippage of the wall structures had been spotted by a local resident and safety checks found urgent repairs were required. Traffic had been reduced to a single lane since early autumn. The keystones are being repaired to support the road, which has a 40ft drop below it. The repairs and improvements will take two months and cost €400,000.

Local councillor Patrick O’Connor-Scarteen said the timing of the work is right.

“It has to be closed off completely and it is an inconvenience, but it is the main Ring of Kerry road and it is essential to maintain it. It is the best time of year to close it; before the peak tourist season,” he said.

Cllr Johnny Healy-Rae suggested further parts of the road, on the Killarney side, should be surveyed to ensure it is completely safe.

The route is set to open on March 16, before the St Patrick’s Day holiday weekend.

A council spokesman cited steep terrain for the the two-month timeframe.

Motorists and cyclists are advised to travel the R569 via Kilgarvan to access Kenmare or the R568 to Sneem and then the N70 into Kenmare.