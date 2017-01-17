Home»Today's Stories

Ring of Kerry to close for two months at Molls Gap

Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Anne Lucey

A section of the main Ring of Kerry road at the Moll’s Gap N71 pass towards Kenmare was closed yesterday for two months to all traffic, including pedestrians and cyclists, to allow repairs to retaining walls, which are almost 200 years old.

Slippage of the wall structures had been spotted by a local resident and safety checks found urgent repairs were required. Traffic had been reduced to a single lane since early autumn. The keystones are being repaired to support the road, which has a 40ft drop below it. The repairs and improvements will take two months and cost €400,000.

Local councillor Patrick O’Connor-Scarteen said the timing of the work is right.

“It has to be closed off completely and it is an inconvenience, but it is the main Ring of Kerry road and it is essential to maintain it. It is the best time of year to close it; before the peak tourist season,” he said.

READ NEXT Opposition TDs propose ban on ‘vulture’ evictions

Cllr Johnny Healy-Rae suggested further parts of the road, on the Killarney side, should be surveyed to ensure it is completely safe.

The route is set to open on March 16, before the St Patrick’s Day holiday weekend.

A council spokesman cited steep terrain for the the two-month timeframe.

Motorists and cyclists are advised to travel the R569 via Kilgarvan to access Kenmare or the R568 to Sneem and then the N70 into Kenmare.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Thousands protest over Waterford hospital services

Priest files complaint over RTÉ comedy sketch

Richard Bruton to tackle ‘baptism barrier’ in schools

100% tax hike plan for vacant homes


Breaking Stories

Concerns about disadvantages for traveller community

Lifestyle

Peter Dowdall examines early growth at the garden of Hester Forde

Meet eight Irish heroes who stood out in 2016

Forget about Blue Monday - it was made up by a holiday company to sell winter breaks

Margo Price is wearing her heart on her record sleeve

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 