Home»Today's Stories

Retired public servants demand pension restoration

Friday, May 05, 2017
By Stephen Rogers
Irish Examiner Reporter

An association for retired public servants claims that tens of thousands of the State’s former employees will die without getting access to their full pensions unless the date for restoration is brought forward.

In a submission to the Public Service Pay Commission, the Alliance of Retired Public Servants (ARPS) said the current project date for full pension restoration is 2021 under the Programme for Partnership Government.

“On average about 4,000 retired public servants die each year so if the current completion date of 2021 is stuck with, over 40,000 people will have died by that time on reduced pensions [since 2011] — pensions that they contributed to during their working lives. This is why we think it’s only fair that the Government should bring forward the date from 2021,” said ARPS chairman, Brian Burke.

Mr Burke said the justice of their case for accelerated pension restoration was publicly acknowledged by the previous Public Expenditure Minister Brendan Howlin. He said ARPS had had some constructive engagements on the matter with Minister Paschal Donohoe.

“Another issue the Alliance wants tackled by the Government is the position of pensioners on low pensions — those on €12,000 or less which equates to a weekly payment of just over €230 per week — who did not have their pensions cut, but who haven’t had an increase since 2007,” he said.

“Over the 10-year period since 2007, prices — particularly the costs of healthcare, energy and heating which are important items for older people — have risen, placing an undue strain on very modest incomes. In this context, the Alliance is asking that the Government agrees to increasing those pensions.”

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS pension, public servants

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Warning that Government plan to cut public pensions would be unconstitutional

Unions and Government on collision course over issue of public sector hours

Public servants earning less than €65k set for pay rise in April

Taoiseach: Pensions must be considered when examining public-sector pay

More in this Section

Former An Post employee fails in unfair dismissal claim

Call for root and branch reform of adoption system

Officers blame tech and training for breath test figures

Teacher accused of raping boy in toilet


Breaking Stories

Scottish surfer found after 30 hours at sea 'thought he had just hours to live'

11 complaints upheld by Advertising Standards Authority

Gardaí search for missing teenager Jason Collins

Gerry Adams vows to oppose Brexit 'disaster' in election campaign

Lifestyle

Beat the fashion hang-ups with a personal shopper

Top international prize for West Cork hairdresser Ciarán O'Sullivan

A question of taste: Cormac Ó Caoimh, singer/song-writer

C Duncan is turning Mercury into gold with music prize

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 03, 2017

    • 1
    • 15
    • 24
    • 31
    • 35
    • 36
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 