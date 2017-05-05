Retired public servants demand pension restoration

An association for retired public servants claims that tens of thousands of the State’s former employees will die without getting access to their full pensions unless the date for restoration is brought forward.

In a submission to the Public Service Pay Commission, the Alliance of Retired Public Servants (ARPS) said the current project date for full pension restoration is 2021 under the Programme for Partnership Government.

“On average about 4,000 retired public servants die each year so if the current completion date of 2021 is stuck with, over 40,000 people will have died by that time on reduced pensions [since 2011] — pensions that they contributed to during their working lives. This is why we think it’s only fair that the Government should bring forward the date from 2021,” said ARPS chairman, Brian Burke.

Mr Burke said the justice of their case for accelerated pension restoration was publicly acknowledged by the previous Public Expenditure Minister Brendan Howlin. He said ARPS had had some constructive engagements on the matter with Minister Paschal Donohoe.

“Another issue the Alliance wants tackled by the Government is the position of pensioners on low pensions — those on €12,000 or less which equates to a weekly payment of just over €230 per week — who did not have their pensions cut, but who haven’t had an increase since 2007,” he said.

“Over the 10-year period since 2007, prices — particularly the costs of healthcare, energy and heating which are important items for older people — have risen, placing an undue strain on very modest incomes. In this context, the Alliance is asking that the Government agrees to increasing those pensions.”