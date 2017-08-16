Home»Today's Stories

Retired lawyer on the road to solvency

Wednesday, August 16, 2017
Aodhan O Faolain

Retired solicitor Brian O’Donnell, formerly of Gorse Hill, Vico Rd, Killiney, Co Dublin, is set to exit bankruptcy later this month.

Mr O’Donnell and his wife, Mary Patricia, were adjudicated bankrupt by the High Court in August 2013.

That finding was confirmed by the Supreme Court in February 2015.

In July 2016, the O’Donnells’ bankruptcy was extended following an application by the official in charge of his bankruptcy, the official assignee in bankruptcy, Chris Lehane, for alleged non co-operation.

The O’Donnells opposed the move and denied the allegations.

Brian O’Donnell’s son, solicitor Blake O’Donnell, who represents his father in the case, has told the High Court that the official assignee does not wish to extend Brian O’Donnell’s bankruptcy any further.

The next hearing in relation to Brian O’Donnell is not due before the court until October and his father wanted the matter brought forward.

Blake O’Donnell said the official assignee’s legal representatives had no objections to the hearing being brought forward.

The application came before Mr Justice Charles Meenan, who agreed to list the matter to a date later this month.

Mrs O’Donnell has already exited bankruptcy.

Bank of Ireland applied to have the couple declared bankrupt after they failed to satisfy a judgment for €71.57m obtained against them.

The judgement was obtained by Bank of Ireland in December 2011 after the O’Donnells failed to repay loans advanced to them by the bank.


