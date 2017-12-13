Resources key to make PE a realistic choice for Leaving Cert

Teachers, equipment, and other resources are needed if physical education is to be a realistic Leaving Certificate subject choice in all schools, principals have warned.

The message follows this week’s announcement by Education Minister Richard Bruton that the new PE subject will be available as an option in more than 50 schools from September 2018. The students in these first-phase schools will be able to take it as a Leaving Certificate exam in 2020, and it is planned to open it up to all the country’s second-level schools after that.

However, National Association of Principals and Deputy Principals director, Clive Byrne, said that making the plan a success needs the appropriate resources to be provided. While it is a positive development that recognises the importance of a balanced education, he said more needs to be done.

“We are concerned that the shortage of teachers at second level may impact the implementation of PE as an examinable subject for Leaving Certificate,” said Mr Byrne. “It is vital that schools are given the necessary supports in terms of teachers, equipment and facilities to ensure that PE can be offered to students in all schools across Ireland.”

A spokesperson for Mr Bruton told the Irish Examiner this week that training for existing teachers will be the only investment provided to schools planning to introduce the subject.

As well as written final exams, marks for Leaving Certificate PE will be awarded for a physical activity project and a performance in any one of dozens of sports, games or activities that students can choose to take part in during the two-year senior cycle course. Students can learn about sports business, inclusion and ethical issues around sports, and other aspects besides the physical aspects of participation.

Meanwhile, the minister yesterday presented the first Junior Cycle Profile of Achievement (JCPA) certificates to students at Grange Community College in Dublin. The JCPA will be available for distribution to schools around the country this week.

Under the first phase of junior cycle reforms, those who sat the Junior Certificate last summer were the first to be assessed in new ways in English. This is reflected in the JCPA, which shows other accomplishments in addition to students’ Junior Certificate results.

These will include outcomes in classroom-based assessments carried out earlier this year in English, the first subject in which revised assessment methods were introduced. In addition, assessment results are included for any short courses undertaken by a student, another new element for junior cycle.

Students will also have details provided in the JCPA of other areas of learning in which they took part. This could detail, for example, participation in extra-curricular activities such as drama or sport, volunteering through school societies, and the associated skills they developed.