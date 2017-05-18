Residents battling M28 motorway plan appeal for funding help

Residents fighting plans for a controversial, 11km motorway, between Cork City and the Port of Cork’s Ringaskiddy terminal, need funds to present their case to the planning appeals board.

The M28 Steering Group, which represents 8,000 people living in Douglas, Maryborough, and Ringaskiddy, has launched a fundraising campaign to hire engineers and legal experts.

They are against the preferred M28 route, and are appealing for people to support the campaign. Authorities have published an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) on the motorway, which says its long-term benefits outweigh its short-term impacts.

But M28 Steering Group spokesperson, Frances Murphy, said alternative routes have not been adequately assessed.

“This is just about pushing this motorway project forward. It is a motorway for the port. It is not designed for people living in the area.

“We are not against the port and we are not against progress, but we want them to take a different route,” she said.

The EIS, which runs to 1,000 pages, points to “profound long-term, and significant negative and short-term, impacts” during the 30-36-month construction period.

But with mitigation measures in place, the EI report suggests the advantages of the proposed road considerably outweigh the disadvantages, and the subregional and local community, as a whole, will benefit in the long term.

“While the proposed M28 Cork-to-Ringaskiddy project will have both positive and negative impacts on residents, working and visiting communities, the impacts will be predominantly positive in the long term, due to reduced journey times, improved accessibility, and access to sustainable modes of transport,” it says.

“Increased accessibility to and from the Ringaskiddy area will make the zoned lands within this area more attractive to investors, likely resulting in increased employment opportunities within the area, which would support the role of Ringaskiddy as a Strategic Employment Area.

“There is also potential for significant growth within Cork City, as a result of the relocation of the Port of Cork to Ringaskiddy Port, once the road is in place.”

Three dwellings, at Maryborough Hill, Shannonpark, and at Shanbally, and a commercial premises at Shannonpark, will be acquired, with two of the dwellings likely to be demolished.