Report: Housing crisis could stop investment

Rising housing costs are putting pressure on wages and creating social problems — not least for children and the homeless — while a lack of supply could stop job investment here, a risk report finds.

The annual risk report, examining everything from Brexit to cyber-attacks, also warns that as Ireland returns to full employment, that sectors may experience skills shortage and economic growth may stall.

It also highlights international concerns such as changes to tax policies in the US as well as growing tensions with North Korea and wider threats to global peace.

The national risk assessment report for 2017 involved discussions between government departments and agencies and public consultation. Representatives from a wide range of public bodies, universities, think-tanks, NGOs, and other civil society groups also contributed to it.

The main threat to Ireland is Brexit. The report says the withdrawal of Britain from the EU will likely have “serious political and economic consequences”.

“Brexit is acknowledged as the most immediate and potentially serious risk for Ireland,” said the report.

“It brings the potential to affect nearly all parts of national life, including a large number of the risks and areas addressed in this National Risk Assessment, such as economic growth, trade and competitiveness; relations with Britain, Northern Ireland and the EU, as well as stability within the EU itself; and justice and legal regulations.”

There would be “serious damage to the economy or significant sectors as a result of the UK leaving the EU, especially if the exit were to take place in a disorderly manner,” the report says.

Following the election of Donald Trump, it also warned about changes to the US administration’s tax and trade policies which may “pose challenges”, especially when it comes to large firms based here.

It added: “It is worth noting that Irish corporation tax remains highly concentrated, with the top 10 payers contributing close to 40% of this tax.”

However, the report honed in on housing as a continued threat to a stable economy as well as society. It said the lack of housing could impact Ireland’s ability to benefit from Brexit by attracting foreign investment.

“Ireland is also facing a continuing housing supply constraint centred on the main urban areas, giving rise to environmental, economic and social challenges.

“The rising cost of housing risks upward pressure on wages and creates social consequences, not least for children and homeless families, while absence of supply could weigh on our capacity to attract labour, skills and inward investment, including in the context of Brexit.”