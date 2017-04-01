Replacement in line for ‘deathtrap’ Garda station

The OPW confirms it has finally purchased a building to replace a Garda station once described as “a deathtrap”.

Years after the Dickensian conditions at the station in Co Cork were highlighted by the Garda Representative Association (GRA), it now appears there is finally light at the end of the tunnel.

The station in Glanmire was originally built for the RIC. In 2011 then GRA president, John Parker, described it as “a deathtrap” and senior GRA officials have echoed his words on numerous occasions since.

They have highlighted a litany of problems gardaí serving there have had to endure: Huge chunks of plaster have fallen off the walls; a wooden staircase is beyond repair; and there is no fire escape available from the top floors. The GRA has also criticised the fact there is no disabled access, and no secure parking available for the patrol cars or members’ private cars.

A number of attempts have since been made by senior gardaí to secure alternative accommodation. A couple of years ago it looked like a new site had eventually been found. However, the deal ended up being the subject of legal proceedings, which were finally settled late last year.

OPW Minister Seán Canney has now confirmed to Senator Colm Burke that a premises at an industrial estate in Sallybrook has been identified as the new station for Glanmire.

Mr Canney said the premises has been purchased and an OPW design team and Garda management “are reviewing the plans for the new station with a view to tendering the construction project later this year”. However, he did not give a timeline for the opening of the station.

Glanmire station forms part of the Garda Station Building and Refurbishment Programme 2016-2021.

Mr Burke said it is imperative the premises be fitted out as quickly as possible and not only for the sake of gardaí who have had to endure unacceptable conditions at the current station for years: “The population of Glanmire is growing all the time and they deserve to have a garda station on their doorstep which is modern and suitable for purpose.”

The station is to be built through a public/private partnership, like one in Macroom. No timeline has been issued for the building of a new station in that Mid-Cork town, although a site has been purchased for it.

The GRA has also highlighted unacceptable conditions there. The site has been purchased on the outskirts of the town on the Killarney road and it will also be home to a new fire station. A GRA spokesman said he hoped this project will be expedited as soon as possible.