Home»Today's Stories

‘Remark is inappropriate’

Friday, January 06, 2017
Joyce Fegan

Minister for Mental Health Helen McEntee said remarks made about her by the Government chief whip are “completely inappropriate”.

Helen McEntee and her constituency rival Regina Doherty.

Government whip, Regina O’Doherty was asked if she “got on” with her Fine Gael constituency colleague from Meath-East in a newspaper interview.

“No, not at all. And I have no idea why. She would walk past me in the corridor and wouldn’t even blink her eyes. And I don’t know why,” Ms Doherty answered.

Ms McEntee was asked if she was going to respond to the comment the chief whip made and she said she would deal with the matter within the party.

READ NEXT Simon Harris’s best ‘not enough’ without raising capacity

“It is a completely inappropriate comment to make about a colleague and I will deal with it internally within the party,” she told the Irish Examiner.

Their fellow party member Noel Rock, who represents Dublin North-West, said rivalry can be at its greatest between colleagues in the same constituency.

“I think it’s unfair to make a public comment about a party colleague like that. I think if there are any differences they should be sorted out in private but I do know from my few years in politics, even as a young person that there is no greater rivalry perhaps than between two party colleagues in the same constituency,” he said.

Ms Doherty was asked if she would like to respond to her colleagues’ comments on the matter, but a spokesperson for the chief whip said that “at this point in time” there is “nothing further to add”.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Man who stole stash of wine was selling it on roadside

Housing Minister Simon Coveney: Exciting developments for Cork city

Garda probe after college hit by €360k fraud

‘Name and shame’ to curb drink driving


Breaking Stories

HSE: Extra beds are part of Winter Initiative Plan

Gardaí concerned about woman missing from Portlaoise

Fire crews tackle thatch cottage blaze in Co Clare

Elderly and 'at risk groups' urged to get vaccinated against flu

Lifestyle

Indoor spin class will make you feel like you're cycling around the great outdoors

This man learned to bounce away the bulge at a Dublin fitness class

La La Land is dancing to Oscar success

Ireland's successful local food heroes continue to work hard to grow their businesses

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 04, 2017

    • 6
    • 10
    • 19
    • 21
    • 43
    • 44
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 