Remains of man who killed wife and children exhumed

The remains of Alan Hawe, who murdered his wife and children before taking his own life last summer, were exhumed yesterday from the grave he shared with his victims in Cavan.

The 40-year-old murdered his wife Clodagh, 39, and children Liam, 14, Niall, 11, and Ryan, 6, in their home in Castlerahan, Co Cavan, last August. He then took his own life.

His coffin was exhumed from the family grave in the graveyard adjacent to St Mary’s Church, Cavan, yesterday morning.

The Garda Press Office confirmed gardaí attended an exhumation of a body from a grave in Castlerahan but did not comment further other than to state that the lead agencies in the operation were the HSE and Cavan County Council.

The local authority declined to state who requested the exhumation.

“While Cavan County Council has statutory responsibility for processing applications for Exhumation Licences under the Local Government Sanitary Services Act 1948, as amended, it cannot comment publicly on any exhumation that may be carried out under the legislation,” a spokesperson said.

“It may be noted that assessment of an exhumation license application does not involve a public consultative process,” the council told the Irish Examiner.

It was reported Mr Hawe’s remains were brought to Dublin for cremation.

Since the murder-suicide, Clodagh’s mother Mary and sister Jacqueline have raised over €20,000 for domestic violence organisation Women’s Aid, and hope to raise €50,000 for the group.

“Clodagh was strong and beautiful inside and out and was so loving. She was warm, loving, bright and capable and she was bringing her boys Liam, Niall and Ryan, up to have those same qualities. They will live on and her strength will live on,” said Clodagh’s family post on the fundraising page.

Anyone affected can contact Samaritans at 116 123 or Women’s Aid on freephone 1800 341 900