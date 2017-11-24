Rehab to rebrand to reflect strategy

The Rehab group is to drop its name and completely rebrand as its name “is no longer fit for purpose”.

The group is to appoint a branding agency to draw up a new identity, for the agency which will be paid €30,000 to €40,000.

The new identity — which the group says is needed because the word rehab is now largely associated with drug and alcohol rehabilitation — will be in place during early next year.

The renaming of the organisation will help draw a line under the fall-out from the controversy that it became mired in 2014 that culminated in the resignation of its chief executive, Angela Kerins, and a new board being appointed five months later.

Today, the organisation has more than 3,300 employees in more than 200 locations providing health and social care, training and education, rehabilitation, and supported employment and commercial services in local communities to thousands of people in Ireland, England, Wales, Scotland, Poland, and Saudi Arabia.

A Rehab Group statement released yesterday said: “The word ‘rehab’ is now largely associated with drug and alcohol rehabilitation services and is no longer fit for purpose for an organisation whose key three pillars are care, training, and employability.

“To put it simply, we are not in the business of ‘rehabilitation’. We are in the business of changing hearts and minds around disability, in all its forms, by giving our people a chance to thrive, achieve and shine.”

The statement confirmed that the directors of the Rehab Group decided to invest in the development of new brand strategy this year.

“This process has revealed the name Rehab is weak, making a name change imperative if we are to achieve our organisational strategic goals,” the Rehab statement said.

“During a robust and collaborative process we asked our staff, the people who use our services and our key stakeholders whether there is an appetite to find a new name and visual identity for Rehab which more truly reflects the work we do in 2017. The answer was a resounding yes.”

The rebranding of the group follows the production of a strategic five year plan by Rehab in 2015.

Last year, Rehab’s income totalled €151m and its spending amounted to €154m.

The organisation received HSE funding of €63m across the headings of training, support and employment along with day activity and day care services.

In total, 14 employees received salaries in excess of €100,000 with chief executive Mo Flynn on a salary of €140,000.

Three other staff members received pay of between €120,000 and €130,000; five more between €110,000 and €120,000 and five between €100,000 and €110,000.

Last year, Rehab supported more than 17,000 people across its care, learning and employability services.

Rehab also provided more than 197,000 hours of home support hours, while more than 7,800 vital respite bed nights were provided to adults and children with disabilities.