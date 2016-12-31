Refused bail to attend funeral

A Limerick man accused of threatening to kill another man and damaging property more than two years ago has been refused bail by the Special Criminal Court.

Larry McCarthy, aged 37, with addresses at Old Cork Rd and Cornmarket Villas, both in Limerick, yesterday sought bail on compassionate grounds to attend his grandmother’s funeral in Limerick. The State objected.

Mr McCarthy is charged with threatening to kill Noel Moore at Windsor House, Donoughmore, Limerick on July 28, 2015. He is also charged with threatening to damage Mr Moore’s house. The Special Criminal Court previously fixed a trial date of June 19 next year.

He faces separate charges, also at the Special Criminal Court, that he and two other people threatened to use “unlawful violence” and that he assaulted David Foran at Cornmarket Villas on November 25, 2014. A trial date of July 3 was previously fixed.

Detective Sergeant John Cleary, of Roxboro Road Garda Station, told the three-judge hearing there was an objection to bail on the grounds Mr McCarthy was a “serious flight risk” and there was “potential of interfering with witnesses.”

Mark Thompson, defending, said his client wanted to pay his respects to his grandmother “in any shape or form”. However, Det Sgt Cleary said there were no bail conditions Mr McCarthy could offer to appease garda concerns.

Mr Justice Paul Butler said Mr McCarthy had been refused bail last week and nothing had changed in favour of the applicant.