Refurbishment of vacant dwellings set to be accelerated

The Government is set to back Fianna Fáil proposals to speed up the refurbishment of vacant homes.

Fianna Fáil housing spokesman Barry Cowen described the Government’s current policies around returning vacant homes into use as “disastrous”.

He said: “Like many other announcements and pronouncements by Government, much was expected but the action hasn’t match-ed the rhetoric.”

Former housing minister Simon Coveney pledged that 800 homes would be brought back into usage through a €32m scheme this year. By August, just eight contracts had been signed with local authorities in Waterford and Carlow.

The Vacant Housing Refurbishment Bill, due to be debated in the Dáil today, would help speed up the refurbishment of upper floors of older and commercial structures for housing though a special planning and building control approval process, according to Fianna Fáil.

Mr Cowen said the bill aims to reduce the bureaucracy in refurbishing unused properties.

“Census 2016 revealed that almost 260,000 homes are vacant across the country. There are thousands of square feet of livable space in ‘above-the-shop’ units which, as anyone who walks around a city or town in Ireland can clearly see, exist in very large numbers.

“Dublin City Council recently estimated that there are 4,000 vacant spaces above commercial units in the city with potential for use as residential dwellings. With the right policy instrument in place, this could translate into over 20,000 additional residential units in a short space of time.”

The Cabinet yesterday agreed to support the Fianna Fáil bill. A government spokesman said it broadly reflected aspects already being looked at by the Government and many of the measures would more than likely be introduced by the Department of Housing before the bill is fully passed.

The bill also aims to clamp down on illegal sub-divisions, over-occupancy, and non-compliance with building control regulations, particularity in the rental sector.

It would put in place a new inspection system whereby refurbishment projects requiring exemptions or dispensations would have to be directly inspected by approved inspectors.

Separately, Mr Cowen defended his party’s lack of an alternative budget after Sinn Féin hit out at Fianna Fáil.

Launching its alternative budget document, Sinn Féin finance spokesman Pearse Doherty said: “If this was Sinn Féin [that didn’t write an alternative budget] you would go through us with a horse and cart. Every day they are looking for something different.

“They have the luxury of saying all these things but then failing to produce an alternative budget.”

Mr Cowen said: “Contained within our confidence and supply [deal with the Government] is the provision of three budgets and the core of those budgets and the manner in which spending takes place is a two to one split between public services and taxation and that remains our focus, to be able to deliver on that and say to the electorate when we go back to them not only were we responsible in allowing a Government but that we can show where we had success and where we delivered as part of that process.”