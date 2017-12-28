Reeks are for experienced climbers only, rescuers warn

Mountain rescue experts have repeated warnings about the dangers of climbing on Ireland’s highest mountain range in near Alpine conditions after a man was airlifted from Carrauntoohil yesterday.

Kerry Mountain Rescue Team (KMRT) spokesman Alan Wallace said people should enjoy the McGillycuddy Reeks in Co Kerry from the valleys but avoid scaling the peaks unless they have experience of winter climbing.

“We have full winter conditions in the Reeks at the moment. It is an environment for experienced climbers only,” he said.

“There is very deep snow. It is very cold, with a mix of bright sunshine, hail and snow.

“People need to have experience of winter mountaineering and especially have experience of navigating in zero visibility. We have had several white-out conditions.”

It follows the successful rescue yesterday of a 41-year-old Polish man who began climbing Carrauntoohil alone on Christmas Day with plans to spend the night in a tent. But he raised the alarm by mobile phone on St Stephen’s Day after his tent collapsed.

KMRT deployed five teams to search for him but attempts to pinpoint his exact location were hampered by poor mobile phone communications and the casualty’s broken English.

The rescue effort resumed at first light yesterday.

The Shannon-based Coast Guard helicopter, Rescue 115, was tasked to the area and its crew spotted the man walking down along a ridge known as The Bone.

He was airlifted at around 10.30am from a height of around 800-metres from the Hag’s Glen/Cnoc na Péiste area, and was flown to Tralee General hospital for a medical assessment.

A spokesman for Valentia Coast Guard, which coordinated the operation, said the man told the helicopter crew he was in good physical condition despite his ordeal. He was also described as an experienced and well-equipped climber, which probably saved his life.

Three people were rescued from Carruantoohil during two call-outs on St Stephen’s Day. The first operation was mounted around 2pm when a 49-year-old man got into difficulty near the summit of Carrauntoohil.

KMRT escorted him to safety by 9pm. He was suffering from exposure. KMRT escorted two men in the 30s to safety after they made a navigational error as they were descending between the summit and the Devil’s Ladder. They were escorted to safety by 8pm.

Mr Wallace said if people get into difficulty in the mountains, they should note their location, with a grid reference if possible, the name, gender and age of casualty, the nature of injuries,

There was one fatality in the McGillycuddy Reeks this year, with KMRT helping 37 people during 29 callouts — the equivalent of 1,144 rescue hours on the mountains.