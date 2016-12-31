Home»Today's Stories

Readers Photo Competition weekly winners: 24/12/16 - 31/12/16

Saturday, December 31, 2016

The Irish Examiner Readers Photo Competition 2016 weekly winners have been announced.

The still surface of the Liffey provides a lovely reflection of the Ha’Penny Bridge, Dublin, on a cold December afternoon.

Picture: James Grandfield

READ NEXT 1986 bid for Nobel prize for Geldof

Readers pictures weekly winner December 31. Hershel dries off after a winter swim in the Nire River, Co Waterford.

Picture: Brian McCarthy

Editor's choice

Candles and flowers on iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher’s makeshift star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California.

Picture: Kevork Djansezian/Getty

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS photography, competition, dog, Carrie Fisher

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

‘Mrs Brown’s Boys’ star, Rory Cowan, abused online

Cleric urged his children to move from North

1986 bid for Nobel prize for Geldof

Man in his 60s arrested over 1991 disappearance


Breaking Stories

17-year-old seriously injured in Cork crash

Gardaí seize €83,000 worth of cannabis in Dublin

Irish player scoops €379,410 in Euro Millions draw

Simon Hamilton defends Arlene Foster in 'burn to earn' row

Lifestyle

Ask Audrey has been sorting out Cork people for years

Truth is stranger than these comic fictions

A Monster Calls set to be a cinematic success

Stray-at-home mums and dads cause devastation

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 28, 2016

    • 1
    • 12
    • 34
    • 43
    • 45
    • 47
    • 27

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 