Readers Photo Competition weekly winners: 22/01/17 - 28/01/17

Here are the Irish Examiner Readers Photo Competition 2017 weekly winners!

Calm reflection

This winning reader’s picture shows a Sunday evening sunset over the Douglas River, Cork.

Picture: Billy O’Halloran

Fantastic, Mr Fox

This winning reader’s picture of a fox enjoying the sunshine was taken in Dublin by Christopher Howes of Arklow, Co Wicklow.

Picture: Christopher Howes

Editor's choice

Face value

A model walks the runway during the Maison Margiela Spring Summer 2017 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in France.

Picture: Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images