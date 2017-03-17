Home»Today's Stories

Rapist set to get three years for Dart sex assault

Friday, March 17, 2017
Conor Gallagher and Fiona Ferguson

A rapist who has been jailed six times for sexual offences over the last 25 years has been remanded in custody pending imposition of a new prison term for the sexual assault of a woman.

Paul Moore.
Paul Moore, aged 51, had been on bail awaiting sentencing for the offence which took place on the Dart in 2014.

At Dublin Circuit Criminal Court Judge Melanie Greally yesterday indicated she would impose a three-year sentence with the final 18 months suspended at the end of this month but said she wanted time to “fine tune the conditions” that would apply on his release.

Judge Greally said she was putting the case back to confirm if a special request could be made for urine analysis to be taken as part of post-release supervision by the Probation Service.

She remanded Moore in custody until March 30 after hearing from his case manager and probation officer on what conditions should apply to a partly suspended sentence . They confirmed to the court that Moore had been compliant with the terms of his supervision after release from a previous jail term last April. They advised he should remain sober in public and his case manager suggested he observe a night time curfew.

Previously the court heard Moore assaulted the victim, in 2014 as she was travelling home from college. Gardaí examined CCTV footage of the incident but Moore was not recognised on the video until two years later.

In the meantime, he sexually assaulted two women in separate incidents after stopping them in the street and asking for a cigarette. In 2015, he was jailed for 15 months for these attacks. He was released in April 2016 and subject to probation supervision.

His other offences include raping a musician in 2001, for which he received 10 years and raping another woman in 1995, for which he received seven.

Moore of Mountjoy Square, Dublin, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to sexually assaulting the woman on the southside Dart on August 28, 2014.

At a hearing in February, Breffni Gordon, defending, said there were conflicting opinions on what caused Moore to commit these crimes. One psychiatric report blamed a head injury he received in 1982 while another blamed an “organic personality disorder.” Mr Gordon had asked the court to hear from Moore’s case officer to see if Moore could “deal with his problems” without going to prison.

Judge Greally said Moore’s inability to desist from offending, no matter what punishment was imposed, was a matter of real concern to the court.

