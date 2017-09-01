Rape accused allowed go to UK festivals

A man charged with two counts of rape has been allowed to travel to Britain for two music festivals.

The man, who is in his 20s, appeared at Letterkenny District Court in Donegal.

The alleged offences took place at an address in Letterkenny on July 29, 2016.

Ivan Toner, for the accused, made an application to the court asking if his bail conditions could be varied.

A previous court ruled that the man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, should sign on at Letterkenny Garda Station and surrender his passport.

However, Mr Toner said his client was working at two music festivals in the UK and would not be able to sign on and would also need his passport returned.

The man will be out of the country for a total of eight days when he travels to the two festivals.

He is to return his passport to gardaí when he returns from the festivals.

Garda Inspector Goretti Sheridan agreed to the application on behalf of the gardaí.

Insp Sheridan said the DPP had agreed to prosecution on indictment at the Central Criminal Court.

The other conditions imposed included a cash lodgement of €2,000, that he provide a mobile phone number, and that he have no contact with the alleged victim.

Legal aid was granted to the man.

Judge Deirdre Gearty adjourned the case until September 21.