Home»Today's Stories

Rape accused allowed go to UK festivals

Friday, September 01, 2017
Stephen Maguire

A man charged with two counts of rape has been allowed to travel to Britain for two music festivals.

The man, who is in his 20s, appeared at Letterkenny District Court in Donegal.

The alleged offences took place at an address in Letterkenny on July 29, 2016.

Ivan Toner, for the accused, made an application to the court asking if his bail conditions could be varied.

A previous court ruled that the man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, should sign on at Letterkenny Garda Station and surrender his passport.

However, Mr Toner said his client was working at two music festivals in the UK and would not be able to sign on and would also need his passport returned.

The man will be out of the country for a total of eight days when he travels to the two festivals.

He is to return his passport to gardaí when he returns from the festivals.

Garda Inspector Goretti Sheridan agreed to the application on behalf of the gardaí.

Insp Sheridan said the DPP had agreed to prosecution on indictment at the Central Criminal Court.

The other conditions imposed included a cash lodgement of €2,000, that he provide a mobile phone number, and that he have no contact with the alleged victim.

Legal aid was granted to the man.

Judge Deirdre Gearty adjourned the case until September 21.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Letterkenny, court

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

File sent to DPP over fatal truck stop attack

Vaccine critics using ‘emotional terrorism’ to stop take-up of cervical cancer jab

Woman abused gardaí rescuing her from fire

Nearly 50% of rivers have ‘less than good’ ecological status


Breaking Stories

DUP promises to address language act if Stormont restored

Gardaí investigate after dog shot in Dublin

Gerry Adams urges Govt to block Brexit talks calling UK plans 'unworkable and unrealistic'

Elderly, housebound man robbed in aggravated burglary in Drogheda

Lifestyle

It's a family affair: The ups and downs of being part of the family business

How to find a job in the digital age

Festival founder Chuck Kruger bids farewell to island home of Cape Clear

Hot gossip for return of Cold Feet

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 30, 2017

    • 5
    • 12
    • 18
    • 19
    • 29
    • 39
    • 10

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 