Range of apprenticeships approved

Chances to train as apprentices in jobs ranging from animation to supply chain management are set to open from early 2019.

These are among the 26 areas in which proposals for new apprenticeship schemes have been approved for further development. They are now expected to become open for applications to relevant employers within a year to 15 months.

The details, to be announced this morning by Minister of State John Halligan and Education Minister Richard Bruton, are the result of the latest call for programmes to widen the range of apprenticeships.

Largely aimed at school-leavers, other new opportunities have opened up for those beginning careers in areas like insurance, accounting, manufacturing, engineering, and software development.

The latest list of proposed apprenticeships includes a two-year programme to train as a CGI technical artist. It would involve a partnership between Screen Training Ireland and Dublin Institute of Technology.

Other jobs in which new apprenticeship schemes have also been approved include professional bar manager, quality lab technician, recruitment practitioner, and a number of roles in supply chain management.

In each case, the Apprenticeship Council has assessed proposals that had to involve an industry lead and co-ordinating training provider, and will lead to qualifications up to postgraduate level over two, three, or four years.

Many of these providers are third-level colleges or education and training boards, but agricultural research body Teagasc is also taking a role. It is in the position of both industry lead and co-ordinating provider on five schemes, including applied horticulture, farm management, and sport-turf management.

With 10 new apprenticeships already planned to come on stream next year, funding for this training sector has been increased by nearly a quarter to €122m in 2018.

There are more than 12,000 apprentices with nearly 5,000 participating employers, including more than 4,700 people who have started training this year.

The Government plans to double the number of new apprentices each year to 9,000 by 2020 as it expands the training route beyond the more traditional apprenticeships associated with the building trade.

Mr Halligan said the announcement is another important step to meeting a wider target to double the numbers enrolled in apprenticeships and other traineeships to 14,000 by 2020.