Rain stays at bay to let shoppers play from early hours

Dry weather helped pave the way for a heavy footfall on our main shopping streets yesterday.

About 1,000 people rushed through the doors of Brown Thomas on Grafton St, Dublin, when the shop opened at 9am yesterday, with some having queued since 7.30am to snap up bargains.

Brown Thomas stores in Cork and Galway saw similar crowds, and while there is usually a dash for the designer bags, yesterday saw a rush for menswear.

Gavin Huggins, Ballyvolane and Treasa O’Mahony, Ballincollig, at the sale in 45, on Oliver Plunkett St, Cork. Picture: David Keane

“We were a lot busier than we thought we’d be, particularly in the regional stores, in Cork and Galway,” Mark Limby, Brown Thomas store director, told the Irish Examiner. “Menswear was really busy, that was a big change for us usually they [male shoppers] come later.

“It was busy in accessories and handbags and steady in womenswear.”

Fiona Connelly and Bride and Natasha Flaherty at the Galway sales. Picture: Hany Marzouk

During the recession, many of the shoppers were holidaymakers here for the Christmas period, but this year the Irish were back in the shops.

“There were a lot more Irish customers, predominantly on the male side, which was a big change,” said Mr Limby. “Usually everyone heads towards the handbags.”

Theresa O’Regan, with David, Fionn and Theresa Barry at Harvey Norman, Cork. Picture: David Keane

Sales were also strong in many other retail outlets and the sector seems to be on target for a 3% growth in sales on last year.

“Footfall has been good all day, initial indicators show it was a good day,” Retail Ireland director Thomas Burke told the Irish Examiner.

Aisleigh O’Brien and Callie Condon, Midleton, all smiles at the Next sale at Mahon Point Shopping Centre, Cork. Picture: David Keane

Retail Ireland, of the Ibec business group, represents over 80% of the sector from a volume of sales perspective.

Mr Burke said the dry weather played a key role in the footfall and sales performances. He said retailers had reported a drop in sales and footfall on Christmas Eve, compared with last year, due to the wet and windy weather.

Alexandra Lambert and Gavan Barrett at the Saville sale. Picture: David Keane

However, yesterday seems to have made up for the Christmas Eve fall-off.

“There was a pretty heavy performance and discounting, but it’s too early to call,” said Mr Burke.

“We have another four or five days until the end of the year but in terms of achieving 3% growth we seem to be on target.”