Questions keep coming as the Maurice McCabe plot thickens

More questions are cropping up all the time as the Garda whistleblower affair becomes murkier by the minute but here are a few that shouldn’t have to wait for the Charleton Commission to find the answers.

Why did neither the Taoiseach nor the Tánaiste ask Katherine Zappone what happened at her meeting with Maurice McCabe?

As Children’s Minister with one key agency under her remit - Tusla - an obvious answer was that she was talking to him about only a child protection issue.

Why were they so unconcerned that this might be the case? Why the lack of clarity from the Taoiseach on when he first heard of the slurs against Sgt McCabe?

Attempting to brush off the question with the reply that Leinster House is rife with gossip and rumour gives the appearance that he did hear something that he could have inquired into earlier.

Why did Fianna Fáil wait until yesterday to say they’d informed the Tanaiste about the Tusla file last Wednesday when she was saying she knew nothing of it until the RTÉ Prime Time programme on Thursday? Is there any chance some party might NOT try to make political gains out of this mess?

What contact has there been between the Government and the other Garda whistleblowers to establish if their cases need to be included in the Charleton Commission?

The Taoiseach says Judge Charleton is “ready to go” but can he realistically begin in an organised fashion if his his terms of reference have to be extended repeatedly as more revelations surface?

What discussion has taken place with GSOC, the Garda Ombudsman, to see in what circumstances it might be able to take on a criminal investigation into the affair, particularly in light of the fact that it is already struggling with its workload?

Where is the “internal review of guidelines, practices and protocols” the HSE says was undertaken within the National Counselling Service once the “error” that perpetuated a false sex offence allegation in Maurice McCabe’s file was discovered? Will it be published?

Will Tusla defend Sgt McCabe’s case against it for compensation for the distress he and his family have suffered or can an out of court settlement be reached to save time, legal costs and further distress?