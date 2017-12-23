Queen Elizabeth rewards Irish nun for work with prisoners

An Irish nun said to be related to George Clooney has been given one of the highest awards bestowed by Britain’s Queen Elizabeth for her pastoral work with prisoners in the town of Chelmsford in Essex.

Sister Philomena Purcell, linked to the Hollywood actor through her mother, has been awarded the British Empire Medal.

The 77-year-old, who has been working as part of the pastoral service offered by the prison since 2002, also works one day a week at St Francis Hospice near Romford.

She said: “At Chelmsford Prison I have seen so much humanity — we get a bad press but it’s not all like that. There’s great humanity and humour.”

Sister P, as she is fondly known, has provided chaplaincy services at the prison every Christmas Day for the last 15 years.

She said: “This can be a difficult day for the men and I am grateful that I have the support of my Ursuline community when I return home.

“The most rewarding part of my job is the people I meet; I see them through highs and lows and I get to accompany them on their good days and bad days.

“Sometimes I get to tell them good news, like the birth of a child, or I may have to deliver bad news, like the death of a loved one.”

The British Empire Medal was presented to Sister P during the prison’s carol service last week.

The British Empire Medal presented to Sister Philomena Purcell

“I told them that I accepted it on their behalf and not to worry that I would be keeping it real,” she said.

The prison’s governor said: “Sister Philomena is the longest-serving member of the chaplaincy team at HMP Chelmsford, and continues to offer exceptional service to both staff, prisoners, and the community at the age of 77 with an enthusiasm and energy seldom seen in people 30 years younger.

“Sister P is an extraordinary woman and has always had a knack of knowing when perhaps I have been distracted or slightly low in mood.

“She has a natural gift for raising people’s spirits and uses this for the benefit of all. Sister P is a great advocate for all the prisoners of all religions and none.

“Chelmsford prisoners have a great respect and love for her.”