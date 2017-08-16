Q&A: UCC and Irish Examiner answer all your Leaving Cert questions

The Irish Examiner and University College Cork (UCC) will host a live online Q&A for students today.

The session - which runs from 3 to 5pm - is aimed at students who have questions following the release of their Leaving Cert results and who, in particular, may have made applications to UCC.

The expert UCC panel includes:

- Sandra O’Herlihy, Admissions Office

- Loretta Brady, College of Arts, Celtic Studies & Social Sciences

- Anne Wallace, College of Business & Law

- Patricia O’Shaughnessy, College of Science, Engineering & Food Science

- Mags Arnold, College of Medicine & Health

- Darrelle Keegan, Disability Support Service (DARE)

- Sheila McGovern, UCC Plus+ (HEAR)

- Michele Power, Quercus Scholarship Programme

- Noelette Hurley, IT Services