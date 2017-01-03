Pursue water charge non-payers, says Michael Creed

A minister has insisted the cross-party committee deciding whether to scrap water charges must allow the State “an opportunity to pursue” non-payers in its recommendations to the Dáil.

Agriculture Minister Michael Creed made the call just 24 hours after Taoiseach Enda Kenny said Irish Water will not bring down the Government and has already “proven its worth”.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner amid ongoing calls for people who have already paid the now suspended fees to be refunded, the Cork North West TD warned that despite a groundswell of support from both within and outside Government for a refund system to be introduced, debtors should still be forced to pay.

Asked if he agrees with Housing Minister Simon Coveney, who has responsibility for water services, that non-payers must be pursued, Mr Creed said refunds are a non-starter and should not be allowed.

“I can’t see grounds for refunds,” he said. “People got a service and they paid for it. I don’t think those who paid should be disadvantaged. I think, where there’s a debt, where people have a debt, it should be paid.

“We’re moving to a system where there’s a generous water allowance so if I’ve paid my water bills, which I hasten to add I have, I think if I over-use in the future then I should be charged, and if I haven’t over-used, there’ll be an opportunity to pursue the debts owed.”

The comments are likely to infuriate a growing number of Fine Gael and Independent Alliance TDs who believe the committee should agree to allow water charges to be refunded when it makes its recommendations to the Dáil in March.

However, they will prove popular among some rural communities which have paid for water services for decades .

Asked about the same issue by reporters, Mr Kenny said he will not reveal his personal views on whether water charge debtors should be pursued and if a refunds system should be introduced.

The Oireachtas committee will return on January 12 for a public meeting on public ownership, before further public meetings on water service funding (January 18 and 25), metering (February 1), transparency (February 8), regulators including the EPA (February 15), conservation (February 22), and whether to provide refunds or to pursue non-payers (March 1).

It is due to publish its recommendations, including whether to scrap charges or allow them to return and whether to allow refunds instead of pursuing debtors, on March 11.