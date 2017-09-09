Public’s faith in garda bosses falls

The public’s faith in the management of An Garda Síochána has taken a battering, with the succession of controversies since the start of the year.

But overall trust in gardaí remains high, a survey shows.

A garda-commissioned survey, conducted between April and June of 2017, shows that only 37% of people believe the organisation is well-managed — compared to 45% of people surveyed between September and December last year.

In addition, only a third thought the force provided a “world-class” service, compared to 40% in the last quarter (Q4) of 2016.

The survey, in Q2 of this year, occurred during the controversies surrounding Templemore College and the breath test/FCN scandals, as well as the beginning of the Disclosure Tribunal.

There has also been a drop in the number of people, since the start of this year, who believe the organisation was modern or progressive and community-focused.

But when the figures are compared to the same period (Q2) of 2016, the falls are less severe and, in some cases, including the ‘progressive’ and ‘community’ questions, have actually risen.

In relation to one key question — was the gardaí ‘effective in tackling crime’? — the rates have risen consistently, from 47% (Q2) to 53% (Q4) to 55% (Q2 2017).

Despite all the controversies, trust in An Garda Síochána remains high and largely stable, with almost nine out ten people (88%) saying they had mid-to-high levels of trust in the force.

In addition, satisfaction among people in the service provided by gardaí has increased significantly, from 65% in Q2 2016 to 71% in Q2 2017.

The survey, conducted by Amarach Research, has found a significant reduction in victimisation, with 5.7% of people reporting they were a victim of crime, compared to 9% in Q2 2016.

There has been a jump in reporting rates, with 86% of people saying they went to the gardaí about a crime, compared to 76% in Q2 of last year.

In a key statistic for garda management and the Policing Authority, which examines the survey, 61% of victims who reported to gardaí said they were satisfied with the response, compared to 52% in the same period last year. The only caveat is that the rate has dropped from Q1 of this year (67%).

Some 56% of victims said they got the right amount of information from gardaí, compared to 47% in Q2 2016.

People’s assessment of garda visibility in their local area has improved — with 45% saying it was about right, compared to just 35% in Q2 2016.

However, there has been no improvement in people’s awareness of garda patrols in their area, at 36%.

The survey found a drop in the perception of crime as being a serious or very serious problem nationally (from 79% to 76%) and locally (from 25% to 19%).

There are also some improvements in relation to people’s fear of crime, with 41% saying they had “no fear” about crime in general, compared to 34% in Q2 2016.

Some 73% of people said the fear of crime had no impact on their quality of life — up from 61%.